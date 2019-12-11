Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils scout Erling Haaland during Liverpool clash

SSC Napoli v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United scouts were in attendance as Red Bull Salzburg hosted Liverpool in an all-important group stage tie in Austria, as speculation continues to persist that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on teenage sensation Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season and is reportedly being coveted by as many as 25 clubs across Europe. Haaland has made a name for himself as one of the most potent attackers in world football and his tally of 28 goals and 7 assists in all competitions this season is an exemplary record for a 19-year-old.

The teenager made his debut at Molde under compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United boss is reportedly a huge fan of the player. The Red Devils are short-staffed up front after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez and adding a striker to their ranks is said to be a priority for the club.

Head scout Marcel Bout was in attendance as Haaland was unable to have a defining impact in the game in their crucial Champions League tie on matchday six. The Austrian outfit were defeated 2-0 by reigning European champions Liverpool, with the young striker being withdrawn in the second after failing to make his presence felt.

The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are also in the running for his signature and it has also been reported that the striker is considering a proposal from RB Leipzig.