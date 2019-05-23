Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils forced to wait on Daniel James

rossbennellick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 316 // 23 May 2019, 18:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel James

What's the story?

Manchester United fans may have to hold on a little while longer for the announcement they've all been waiting for. Reports circulating in the British national press this evening indicate that Daniel James, the electrifying Welsh winger, has had to put his contract talks on hold, thus delaying his move from Swansea City to Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel James had an incredible season with Welsh-outfit, Swansea City, registering 5 goals and 10 assists in all competitions with the Swans. Perhaps most importantly for the fans of Manchester United, James put in a very impressive display against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in the FA Cup.

James' Swansea side were unlucky to lose the semi-final encounter Against the Sky Blues (3-2) thanks to an offside Sergio Aguero header that would not have stood under VAR had those regulations been in place at Championship stadiums.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United had been eager to get this deal over the line quickly. They wanted to give the supporters something to cheer about following an abysmal season that saw them miss out on the UEFA Champions League for the third time in six seasons. It now looks like those fans will have to wait a little while longer to get their man.

The reason for the delay is that the young Welsh starlet, who has been likened to both Ryan Giggs and Gareth Bale in recent weeks, is currently mourning the sudden death of his father, aged 60 years old, and is in no fit state to negotiate with the club at the present time.

"James' father had been ill but no one in the family had expected him to pass away so suddenly." [HT: Daily Mail]

What's next?

Reports coming out of the club indicate that the death of James' father is being treated with the utmost respect, and that the club are expected to give the young target and his family plenty of time and room to grieve the loss of a loved one, as should be expected. The continuation of transfer negotiations will resume on such a date that all parties feel comfortable with.

We here at Sportskeeda all wish to pass on our deepest condolences to the James family at this difficult time.

Will James' transfer to United eventually go through? Will the Welsh-speedster be the next Ryan Giggs or the next Bebe? Have your say in the comments below.