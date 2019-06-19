×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils identify alternatives to Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
270   //    19 Jun 2019, 19:28 IST

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United have identified Max Aarons and Elseid Hysaj as the alternative options to Aaron Wan-Bissaka for their right-back spot.

In case you missed it...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting a host of new players this summer as he seeks a major rebuild after his United side finished sixth in the Premier League last season. The Norwegian is searching for a right-back as club captain Antonio Valencia was released and Diogo Dalot is not yet ready to make the full-back spot his own.

Ashley Young was Man United's prominent right-back during the 2018/19 season, but his lacklustre performances have compelled Solskjaer to reinforce his fullback department during the transfer window.

The heart of the matter...

Man United have made Aaron Wan-Bissaka their priority target this summer but have failed till now to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace regarding the transfer fees.

Ed Woodward has offered a £50 million package to the London club - which includes a payment of £35 million upfront and the remaining amount is subject to bonuses. Palace will accept an offer which has a direct payment ranging between £45m-£50m.

Due to complicated negotiations, United have shifted their attention towards other targets in the form of Max Aarons and Elseid Hysaj.

#1 Elseid Hysaj

SSC Napoli v Genoa CFC - Serie A
SSC Napoli v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Hysaj is certain to leave Napoli this summer and United are trying to lure him at Old Trafford due to his ability to play as a full-back on either flank - which will provide cover to Luke Shaw as well. Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported of Red Devils' interest in the 25-year-old defender.

#2 Max Aarons

Norwich City v Reading - Sky Bet Championship
Norwich City v Reading - Sky Bet Championship

Max Aarons played an integral part in Norwich City's Championship victory last season and registered six assists from the right-back spot. Manchester United have changed their transfer policy and are targeting young and homegrown talent, and Aarons fits the bill perfectly.

Crystal Palace are among the potential suitors for the 19-year-old as they seek Wan-Bissaka's replacement should he leave this summer. According to Sky Sports, United have stepped up their pursuit of the England U19 international.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see who ends up at Old Trafford this summer as Wan-Bissaka's move hangs in balance and in the meanwhile, other targets have emerged to be a United player for 2019/20 season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka Elseid Hysaj Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Premier League Teams
