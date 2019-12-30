Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils identify Moussa Dembele as an alternative to Haaland

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United missed out on the signing of Erling Braut Haaland as the Red Bull Salzburg forward sealed a move to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week. However, if reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have already shifted their attention elsewhere and could move in for Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

Manchester United have identified Moussa Dembele as an alternative to Haaland after failing to sign the Norwegian

United looked in pole position to sign Haaland but the negotiations fell apart as the English giants refused to comply with the demands of the player's representatives, including those of agent Mino Raiola. After having missed out on the 19-year-old, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Dembele's signing his number one priority.

The Frenchman has been on United's radar for a long time now and the club is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford. The 23-year-old has been impressive for Lyon this season as he already has 10 goals in 18 appearances in Ligue 1.

Having lost out on Haaland, United have started looking out for alternatives to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window. The Red Devils failed to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku in the summer and since then are in the market, hoping to find a striker who fits in perfectly.

Also Read: Rumour Has It: Raiola request ended Manchester United's interest in Haaland