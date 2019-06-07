Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils identify Monaco midfielder as a replacement for Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

According to reports, Manchester United are eyeing a move for AS Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with Real Madrid and Juventus interested in the Frenchman.

Pogba endured a roller-coaster campaign with the Red Devils, struggling to make a consistent impact in the 2018-19 season. Despite his struggles, the 26-year-old proved to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in the recently concluded season, scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists. But he was unable to help United secure a top four spot as a result of which the Red Devils will miss out on Champions League football next season.

On the other hand, Tielemans enjoyed a short but superb tenure at Leicester City after joining the Foxes on a loan deal from Monaco in the January transfer window. The 22-year-old turned out to be an asset for Leicester, bagging three goals and five assists during his spell in the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Monaco midfielder in case Pogba decides to leave in the summer. European giants Real Madrid and Juventus are eyeing a move for the United midfielder, but they will have to pay well over £130 million to secure the player.

According to the report, Leicester City are desperate to keep Tielemans, but United are keen to make a move for the Belgian. The player is known for his versatility, and the Red Devils believe he can be one of the options to replace Pogba, should the Frenchman decides to leave the club.

Manchester United are reportedly close to announcing their first summer signing - Daniel James from Swansea City.