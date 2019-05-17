Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff

West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Newcastle United's young midfielder, Sean Longstaff.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United finished 6th in the Premier League this season, 32 points behind champions Manchester City and 5 points off Tottenham who finished in 4th position.

After enduring a poor start to the season, Jose Mourinho was sacked back in December and was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Their fortunes changed for the better under the Norwegian, and they got back into the contention for a top-4 finish after a string of good results.

However, this 'new manager bounce' didn't last very long and the problems at the start of the season with the squad resurfaced towards end of the season. they losing 8 of their last 12 games in all competition.

Solskjaer has a massive rebuilding job in his hands this summer and will looking to bring in young talent during the summer transfer window to close the gap on their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in signing the 21-year-old midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.

However, Newcastle says they have had no approach from Manchester United and the midfielder is not for sale. The youngster recently signed a new contract with the Magpies back in December that runs until 2022.

BREAKING: @ManUtd are interested in @NUFC’s young midfielder Sean Longstaff, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 17, 2019

Sean Longstaff made his debut for Newcastle United and went on to make 9 appearances in the Premier League this season. The 21-year-old can play as a number 10 as well as a holding midfielder. The Englishman is a highly-rated prospect and is tipped to have a bright future.

What's next?

The interest in Longstaff from Manchester United comes as no surprise, especially after the manager made it clear that he is eyeing young, hungry, talented players over marquee signings this summer.

Although Newcastle has made it clear the youngster is not for sale, their resolve could be tested if the Red Devils do come with a lucrative deal for the Englishman. It will be interesting to see how this shapes in the coming weeks.