Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils lead the race to sign Bruno Fernandes

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
501   //    31 May 2019, 17:31 IST

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly
Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United lead rivals Manchester City in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes and are hoping to complete the deal within a week.

In case you didn't know:

Bruno Fernandes has been in sensational form for Sporting, scoring an incredible 32 goals and providing 18 assists across all competition this season. His performances in Liga NOS has alerted many of the elite clubs across Europe, namely Manchester United and Manchester City, who have been keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old Portuguese international.

There were contrasting reports regarding Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester City during the last month or so. While many media outlets in England and Portugal reported that Manchester City are close to signing Fernandes, others suggested that the Citizens aren't even interested in the 24-year-old. On the other hand, their cross-town rivals Manchester United have also been scouting the player for a long time now. With Ander Herrera leaving the club in the summer and uncertainty regarding Juan Mata's contract, the Red Devils are depleted in the midfield area and seem interested in bringing Fernandes to Old Trafford in the summer.

The heart of the matter:

According to A Bola, Manchester United are now leading their rivals Manchester City in the race for the Sporting midfielder. The Red Devils are preparing a strong proposal which could convince the club to sell one of their most prized assets The offer is said to be in the region of €70-80 million, which will be much higher than the reported offer of €55 million made by Manchester City. The report also claims that the Red Devils are hoping to secure the deal for the player within a week.

What's next:

Bruno Fernandes is an admirer of the English football and looks keen on a move to the Premier League this summer. It seems like the 24-year-old will move to Manchester in the summer, but will have to wait a little longer to see whether he'll be wearing red or blue next season.


Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Ander Herrera Bruno Fernandes Premier League Teams
