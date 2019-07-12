×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils left frustrated by Sean Longstaff's £50 M valuation 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
221   //    12 Jul 2019, 12:18 IST

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United
Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United

What is the story?

With Manchester United trying to land a midfielder during this ongoing transfer window, Sean Longstaff has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils.

However, according to The Telegraph, United might miss out on the English talent as they are not interested to pay the £50 million evaluation set by Newcastle United.

In case you didn't know...

A Newcastle United academy product, Sean Longstaff, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for sometime now.

In the 2018-19 season, the 21-year-old not only played his debut campaign in Newcastle colours, but also caught the attention of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his perfect disciplinary on-field performances.

Although United have made two signings in the form of Daniel James from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, the United boss are still working on making some more signings. In the first interview of the pre-season, Solskjaer addressed:

"It's a long-term and it's a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we've got short-term goals as well.
"I think we've been quite calm and good in the market as we've got the right people, and we're still working on a case or two."

The heart of the matter

As per the report via The Telegraph, Sean Longstaff's valuation of £50 m has stunned Manchester United.

United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward reportedly met with Newcastle's managing director, Lee Charnley, on Saturday to discuss over Sean Longstaff's availability.

Advertisement

It has been reported that Newcastle want around £50 m for their starlet, whereas United are ready to pay between £18-20 M to secure his services.

The £50 M valuation for a player, who has made only nine Premier League appearances, might force United to look for alternative targets.

What is next?

Manchester United are expected to sign a centre-back and a midfielder from the remainder of the transfer window. Meanwhile, they will take on Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly on 13th July.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Sean Longstaff Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepare opening bid for Sean Longstaff 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Red Devils still keen on Newcastle's Sean Longstaff 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils set to make a formal approach for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff
RELATED STORY
Who is Sean Longstaff? An analysis of the Newcastle United midfielder targeted by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils planning £72 million bid for Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic
RELATED STORY
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Top 3 goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make £70 million bid for Leicester City's Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 midfielders the Red Devils should sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us