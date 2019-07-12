Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils left frustrated by Sean Longstaff's £50 M valuation

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United

What is the story?

With Manchester United trying to land a midfielder during this ongoing transfer window, Sean Longstaff has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils.

However, according to The Telegraph, United might miss out on the English talent as they are not interested to pay the £50 million evaluation set by Newcastle United.

In case you didn't know...

A Newcastle United academy product, Sean Longstaff, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for sometime now.

In the 2018-19 season, the 21-year-old not only played his debut campaign in Newcastle colours, but also caught the attention of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his perfect disciplinary on-field performances.

Although United have made two signings in the form of Daniel James from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, the United boss are still working on making some more signings. In the first interview of the pre-season, Solskjaer addressed:

"It's a long-term and it's a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we've got short-term goals as well.

"I think we've been quite calm and good in the market as we've got the right people, and we're still working on a case or two."

The heart of the matter

As per the report via The Telegraph, Sean Longstaff's valuation of £50 m has stunned Manchester United.

United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward reportedly met with Newcastle's managing director, Lee Charnley, on Saturday to discuss over Sean Longstaff's availability.

It has been reported that Newcastle want around £50 m for their starlet, whereas United are ready to pay between £18-20 M to secure his services.

The £50 M valuation for a player, who has made only nine Premier League appearances, might force United to look for alternative targets.

What is next?

Manchester United are expected to sign a centre-back and a midfielder from the remainder of the transfer window. Meanwhile, they will take on Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly on 13th July.