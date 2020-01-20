Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils looking to sign Marcus Rashford replacement within January

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup Third Round: Replay

Manchester United are eager to sign a replacement for Marcus Rashford by the end of the January transfer window, according to a report by Sky Sports. The Red Devils have instructed scouts and members of the recruitment team to research the available attacking options in a bid to find a suitable player to fill the shoes of the injured Rashford.

The Englishman picked up a double stress fracture in his back during the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and was ruled out of the Liverpool game. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after the game that the striker could be looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines. It is reported that the Englishman could be out for around three months and is not expected to return before March.

Manchester United could look at loan deals as a quick fix for their problem

Solskjaer revealed after the game that the club could look at loan deals as a short-term fix to deal with Rashford’s absence.

It's just an unfortunate situation we're in. It might be because the window is open, we might look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer.

The Norwegian mentioned that Manchester United were looking at all kinds of options to address their injury woes this season. He revealed that the Red Devils would opt to buy or loan if the right player was available, but reinstated that he was also looking at options within the club too.

We're looking at numbers as well because we have had many injuries so if the right one is there, it'll fit for us and we can buy and if there are loans available, it might be possible but I've got players here as well who are chomping at the bit.

Solskjaer could perhaps take a leaf out of his former manager’s book to address the current situation. Sir Alex Ferguson brought in Henrik Larsson in 2006, when, ironically, Solskjaer himself picked up an injury. That turned out to a very successful move and the Norwegian could attempt to do something similar this time. However, the options at Solskjaer’s disposal are limited.

Edinson Cavani has reportedly handed in a transfer request and could be a fantastic acquisition for the Red Devils in the current scenario. However, convincing him to carry out a bit-part role at Old Trafford might not be easy. Dries Mertens is in the final six months of his contract at Napoli, but he might fancy a move to either Chelsea or Arsenal. Olivier Giroud is another option who is also Premier League proven, but the Frenchman might have his heart set on a move to Italy.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog