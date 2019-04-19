Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make bold transfer enquiry for German centre-back

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 311 // 19 Apr 2019, 17:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Niklas Sule has displaced the German World Cup-winning central defensive combination of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng as the No.1 centre back in both club and country

What's the News?

According to a report from the Birmingham Mail, Premier League giants Manchester United has made an inquiry on Bayern Munich and German center back Niklas Sule for a potential transfer.

In Case You Didn't Know

Manchester United is set to undergo one of their biggest squad overhauls in recent times with many players likely to be allowed to leave the Theatre of Dreams at the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while speaking to the media on the aftermath of their Champions League exit to Barcelona in the quarterfinals emphasized on the need for more quality players in the Manchester United squad.

The Heart of the Matter

According to the Birmingham Mail, Manchester United has made enquiry on the availability of German international and Bayern Munich center-back Niklas Sule. The 23-year old only joined Bayern Munich last season from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

After struggling to break into the team in his first season, Sule is now the Bavarian giants first-choice central defender after the drop in form of the German World Cup-winning central combination of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Niklas Sule has so far made over 75 appearances for the Bavarian giants in his two season with 36 of them coming in this season alone and has three goals to his name.

What's Next?

The Red Devils travel to the Merseyside on Sunday as they face Everton at the Goodison Park knowing that anything less than a victory could jeopardise their last chance in qualifying to the Champions League next season after defeat to Barcelona in the midweek ended any hopes of winning the coveted trophy.