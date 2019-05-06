×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make contact with Juventus for star player

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
313   //    06 May 2019, 18:01 IST

Paulo Dybala (left) with Juventus' star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo
Paulo Dybala (left) with Juventus' star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United have made contact with Juventus to sign Argentine star Paulo Dybala.

In case you didn't know...

Juventus bought Paulo Dybala back in 2015 from Palermo for a reported fee of €40 million. Ever since then, the Argentine has scored 57 goals in 125 appearances for the Old Lady. Dybala is considered amongst the best attackers in the world and is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment.

But ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, the 25-year-old has endured a rough patch of form and has been struggling for game-time this season.

Manchester United missed out on a top-4 spot after only managing a draw against the relegated Huddersfield Town on Sunday. The result all but confirmed that the Red Devils will play Europa League football next season.

The Red Devils currently find themselves 6th, 28 points behind league leaders Liverpool with 1 more game left to play. Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a massive rebuilding job on his hands in the summer in order to close the gap between the two sides and turn Manchester United into title contenders next season.

Heart of the matter...

According to calciomercato, Manchester United have made contact with Juventus for Paulo Dybala. The report suggests that Paulo Dybala has endured a difficult relationship with manager Max Allegri and since there's no possibility of Allegri quitting the club, the Argentine forward has decided to look for a move away from Juventus in the summer.

Manchester United are interested in his services with their star player Paul Pogba seemingly destined for a move to Real Madrid in the summer. United will offer the Argentine a starring role at the club next season. But Juventus will only consider offers worth €100 million for the 25-year-old.

What's next?

Manchester United play Cardiff City at Old Trafford in the last game of the 2018/19 Premier League season. Meanwhile, Juventus will travel to Rome for a mouth-watering Serie A tie against AS Roma. Juve have already secured the Scudetto.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paulo Dybala Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
