Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make decision on Paul Pogba's future

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
475   //    16 Jun 2019, 21:26 IST

Paul Pogba has been insistent on leaving Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba has been insistent on leaving Old Trafford.

What's the news?

According to reports, the Red Devils have insisted that Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United next season despite his recent comments on seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

Previously...

Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge admirer of the Frenchman and is very keen on bringing the 26-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu next season as a part of a massive rebuild.

Pogba's previous club, Juventus, has been recently linked with a move for him and have joined the race for the charismatic midfielder. According to Sky Italia, Juventus director Fabio Paratici was in London to discuss the possibility of signing Pogba with the Manchester United hierarchy.

The heart of the matter

According to Simon Peach and Simon Stone, Manchester United insists Paul Pogba will remain a Manchester United player next season, despite his recent comments.

Paul Pogba has made his intentions to leave Manchester United this summer public in a recent interview. He said:

"I am thinking of this: To have a new challenge somewhere else.
"For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.
"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge."

However, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is determined to keep the talismanic midfielder at the club next season. Pogba was Manchester United's top scorer last season with 16 goals.

What's next?

Although Paul Pogba has made his intentions known to leave Manchester United this summer, the Red Devils do not want to sell one of their most prized assets. Any interested parties would have to splash massive amount of cash to change their mind. This saga could go on for months and is worth keeping a close eye upon.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Football News Old Trafford Football Football Transfer News
