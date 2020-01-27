Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make Edinson Cavani enquiry, remain locked in talks for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United remain locked in talks for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are running out of time to bring in reinforcements in January, as the winter transfer window is set to close in the coming days. While they have been linked with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes, David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that the Red Devils are no closer to agreeing a deal, as the possibility of finishing the window without completing a signing looms over Old Trafford.

Despite Manchester United's late approach, Cavani has his heart set on a move to Atletico Madrid and the Uruguayan international is set to make the switch to the Spanish capital imminently. In the case of Fernandes, however, United remain locked in talks with Sporting CP to secure his signature but are unwilling to meet the Liga NOS side's price tag.

The Sporting skipper has signalled his desire to make the switch to Old Trafford in January and although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bolster his ranks, it has been reported that the Red Devils will not be forced into making signings.

Top target Erling Haaland snubbed advances from the record English champions in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund and it remains likely that the Red Devils will be frustrated in their attempts to land Cavani, as the veteran striker looks set to join Atleti imminently. Fernandes, however, is still a possibility for United and it remains to be seen if his dream move comes to fruition in the coming days.