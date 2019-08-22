Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make Fernando Llorente move as Alexis Sanchez nears exit

Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: First Leg

According to Gazetta dello Sport, free agent Fernando Llorente reportedly has a two-year deal on the table from Manchester United as they look to add depth to their attack.

The Italian publication have also gone on to claim that although Alexis Sanchez's move to Inter is one step away from completion, Manchester United have temporarily put the brakes on the deal as they are pondering whether or not to replace the Chilean attacker.

Sanchez is reportedly a priority for Inter boss Antonio Conte and the Italian had previously made an unsuccessful attempt to sign the 30-year-old in his time at Chelsea.

After signing Romelu Lukaku for a fee believed to be in the excess of £70 million, the Chilean looks set to be the second Manchester United player to make the move to the Italian giants this summer.

Fernando Llorente is reportedly on Manchester United's radar as they look to add more firepower to their squad. If Sanchez's desired move to the Nerazzurri comes to fruition, the Red Devils will be severely short-staffed up front, making Llorente an intriguing prospect at this stage of the season.

The Spaniard is currently a free agent after leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer and would add a different dimension to Manchester United's attack if the fluid system involving Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial fail to make things happen.

The record English champions made unsuccessful attempts to sign the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala this summer and the club's failure to bring in another attacker has left them short of options up front.

Sanchez's move to Italy is set to go through in the coming days and it remains to be seen if Manchester United step up their pursuit for Llorente.