Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils one of several clubs interested in Ajax sensation

Hakim Zyiech- Another Manchester United target

What is the story?

As per reports, Manchester United are monitoring Hakim Ziyech, who will leave Ajax during the summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Ziyech, who joined Ajax from FC Twente in 2016, can play as a right-winger as well as an attacking midfielder. He has become an integral part of the Ajax side, having sealed the domestic double with the Dutch giants this season. The Moroccan internatonal has scored 21 goals and has provided 24 assists in all competitions in the present campaign.

The heart of the matter

Ziyech is going to leave Ajax at the end of this season, with Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars confirming the news. But he has not revealed the 26-year-old's next destination.

Overmars stated,

"He leaves when a top club comes. He is in focus because of his achievements in the Champions League.

"Many big clubs are buzzing around him. We promised Hakim [that we would] agree to a good transfer."

Ziyech has been linked with a number of European heavyweights. The likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the Moroccan.

Focusing on his current speculations, Ziyech added,

"That [a move] will come by itself. When that happens, everyone will automatically hear it."

Manchester United need a player such as Ziyech, who is hardworking and dedicated to the team's cause. Moreover, United don't have a proper right-winger at their disposal. The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku could make their way out of the club this summer as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing to revamp his squad.

What is next?

With so many big clubs interested in Ziyech, it remains to be seen if Manchester United manage to rope in the talented 26-year-old.