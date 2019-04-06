×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils plan to demand players in return if Pogba moves to Real Madrid

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
06 Apr 2019, 17:21 IST

Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United during the upcoming transfer window
Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United during the upcoming transfer window

What is the story?

Reports from Spanish outlet, Marca, has claimed that Manchester United could bring a few Madrid's superstars during the next summer transfer window if their main man, Paul Pogba completes his move to Los Blancos.

In case you didn't know...

After firing the coaches like Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Real Madrid hired Zinedine Zidane as their permanent manager. As a manager of an elite club, Zidane will be looking to spend a huge amount to bring a few superstars.

A few weeks ago, Paul Pogba, who is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League 2018-19, stated,

“Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world"

The heart of the story...

It's now Zidane's responsibility to bring Real Madrid into the fights for all competitions. Moreover, the comments of Pogba make it easier for Zidane to melt the Frenchman's mind. Pogba, who has been superb under Solskjaer, would like to reunite with his countryman.

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no intention to release the 26-year-old midfielder. But if he really wants to leave the Old Trafford, Man United will be looking to bring more than one superstar from Real Madrid as a part of Pogba's deal.

According to the reports, Raphael Varane, who is likely to leave Los Blancos this summer in search of a new challenge, could be a part of that deal. While the second one would be the Wales winger, Gareth Bale, who is currently going through a horrible goalscoring drought.

Rumour probability: 7/10

The reports have been taken for Marca, who are considered as one of the most reliable sources when it comes to Spanish transfer rumours. If the deal happens in future, both the team will be equally benefited.

What is next?

Manchester United will host Barcelona in the first leg of Champions League 2018-19 quarter-finals. Pogba could make his mark on that game.






Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Paul Pogba Zinedine Zidane Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
