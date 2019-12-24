Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils planning January move for Christian Eriksen despite interest from Real Madrid and Juventus

Manchester United are preparing a move for Christian Eriksen in January, according to AS. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is in the final year of his contract and talks with the Lilywhites have not been fruitful so far.

The Dane is apparently waiting for a move to Real Madrid after being linked to the Los Blancos during the 2019 off-season. He has endured an indifferent 2019/20 season so far, where he has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, half of which were from the bench and has scored only twice. He had already dropped down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho’s arrival has not improved his position.

The Dane will be able to initiate negotiations with interested parties in January but still seems to have his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the rise of youngster Fede Valverde and Zinedine Zidane’s preference for Paul Pogba means that Real’s interest in Eriksen could be waning by the day.

Juventus also had the former Ajax player on their radar. However, they already have a host of midfielders at their disposal and as such, a move for Eriksen might not be on the cards any time soon. Thus, it now appears that Manchester United could be the biggest beneficiary of all the complications surrounding the player.

United hopeful of securing Eriksen in January

Manchester United are hopeful that they can lure Eriksen away from Tottenham for a bargain deal when the transfer window opens next month. Due to the Dane’s contract situation, the Red Devils believe that they might be able to get their man for as low as €20m.

Eriksen will certainly be an upgrade to the players currently at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal. The Red Devils have missed a play-maker in the final third of the pitch this season and the midfielder could be the final piece of the puzzle at Old Trafford. However, the only hiccup on the road is the player’s desire to join Real Madrid.

The Dane’s current manager Mourinho revealed a couple of weeks earlier that he had talked to the player regarding his future, but refused to diverge any further details, saying,

My feelings are until I have anything official rather than hypothetical, I will not comment. The only thing I can say is the player is a free agent at the end of the season. Of course, I've had a conversation with him, but I'm not sharing anything, from respect with the player.

Only time would tell if Eriksen does end up at Old Trafford. However, it must be said that the Dane will not be short of suitors if he decides to not extend his contract with Tottenham. However, if he does make the move to United, it could hint at Pogba’s possible departure to the Bernabeu.

