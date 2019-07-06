Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepare opening bid for Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle United

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Manchester United are poised to make an opening bid for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

In case you didn't know...

Rising through the Newcastle United ranks, Longstaff made 13 appearances for the senior side last term. The 21-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of Manchester United ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear that he will target talented English players this window.

United have already made two signings this summer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James completing their respective moves to Old Trafford. With rumors suggesting that Paul Pogba might leave the club this summer, Solskjaer is looking to make at least two more signings to bolster the squad.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview, the Norwegian clarified that the club are still working on making some signings.

"It's a long-term and it's a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we've got short-term goals as well.

"I think we've been quite calm and good in the market as we've got the right people, and we're still working on a case or two.

United are now preparing an opening bid for Longstaff, according to Sky Sports. However, the same report claims that Newcastle will not put him up for sale.

It is also believed that the player would cost the Red Devils at least £50 million.

What's next?

After a relatively disappointing 2018/19 season, United are determined to strengthen their squad by bringing in some fresh faces.

While they have already made two big signings in this summer transfer window, there is still a need for the club to sign an experienced center-back and midfielder.

It looks like United will test Newcastle's resolve with a bid for Longstaff, but whether The Magpies are willing to negotiate remains to be seen.