Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils re-open talks for Mario Mandzukic

Manchester United face a race against time to rope in Mario Mandzukic

What's the story?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have re-opened talks with Juventus for Mario Mandzukic but the deal is reportedly difficult to pull off at this stage.

Although the Bianconeri would be happy to sanction the Croatian's departure, the Red Devils face a race against time to complete the deal.

In case you didn't know...

The 33-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford and was set to be included in the swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, before the operation broke down owing to issues over the Argentinian's image rights.

With the transfer window reaching it's climax, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his squad as the record English champions are short of options up front.

Romelu Lukaku's long standing desire to secure a move away from the club could finally come to fruition today, with the Belgian set to move to Inter in a big-money deal.

Lukaku's departure would leave Manchester United severely depleted up front and Mandzukic has been viewed as the ideal man to lead the line in his absence.

The heart of the matter

The Red Devils have reopened talks with the Serie A giants for Mario Mandzukic but the two clubs are not close to reaching an agreement.

The transfer window is set to slam shut for English clubs today and Manchester United face a race against time to get the deal over the line.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, any deal for the Croatian striker is difficult to pull off at this stage despite the players willingness to join the club.

What's next?

Manchester United have shored up their defense this summer, with the addition of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the world record capture of Harry Maguire but they lack the cutting edge up front.

With Romelu Lukauku's impending departure set to be confirmed imminently, the Red Devils are short-staffed up front and will look to bolster their ranks with the addition of Mario Mandzukic.