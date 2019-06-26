Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reach an agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United have finally agreed a £50 million deal for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In case you didn't know...

After having abysmal defensive record last season, Manchester United are desperate to strengthen their backline this summer by bringing in a right-back and a centre-back. And with a new transfer recruitment policy in place, the Red Devils earmarked Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their number one choice to fill the right-back spot.

The England U-21 international impressed everyone with his performances for the Eagles last season and was one of the contenders for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

There were conflicting reports over the last week regarding Wan-Bissaka's transfer to Manchester United. While many news outlets claimed that a deal between the two clubs worth £55 million was agreed, other reliable sources claimed that the two clubs were still haggling over the fee and an agreement hadn't been reached.

The heart of the matter

According to David Ornstein of the BBC, Manchester United have reached an agreement over the fee for 21-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The deal is said to be worth £50 million and the right-back will sign a long-term contract, with his wages estimated to be around £80,000 a week.

There were reports that Crystal Palace were trying to lower the 25% sell-on clause in Wilfred Zaha's contract in the deal for Wan-Bissaka. However, Ornstein suggests that the Red Devils will retain the release clause. The Crystal Palace right-back will move to Carrington for his imminent medical in the coming days before he leaves for his holiday.

Wan-Bissaka will become Manchester United's 5th most expensive transfer behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and Fred.

What's next?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will become Manchester United's 2nd signing of the summer, after former Swansea City winger Daniel James joined the club earlier this month. The deal is expected to be made official by the club in the coming days.