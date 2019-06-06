Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils refuse a possible swap between forward and Inter Milan star

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United have reportedly said no to a possible swap between Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and ttheir number 9 Romelu Lukaku.

In case you didn't know...

Both Romelu Lukaku and Argentine striker Mauro Icardi have been widely tipped for a move away from their respective clubs before and during the ongoing transfer window.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly declined a possible swap, despite rising speculation over the uncertain futures of both sharpshooters.

The deal between come as a big blow to the Serie A giants who were looking to swap their troublesome Argentine striker for the Belgian. Mauro Icardi, who was stripped off his captaincy and dropped for a couple of matches earlier in the season, is one of the first names that is likely to leave the Italian giants post the arrival of new manager Antonio Conte.

The news will be a big blow to incoming manager Conte, who is said to be an admirer of the big Belgian. It will be the second time that Antonio Conte has failed to sign the Lukaku, after Manchester United hijacked a deal to sign the striker when the Italian was at Chelsea.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Serie A all season, with him even expressing his desire to play in the Italian league earlier in the season.

"Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream.

I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United."

What's next?

Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United will start their preseason in Australia before travelling to Norway where they will play two friendlies.

Inter Milan will kick off their preseason in Singapore against Manchester United in the International Champions Cup, before facing off against Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur in China and London respectively.

The Italian giants will finish their preseason at China against Paris Saint-Germain in the International Super Cup.