Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reject Pogba-Neymar swap deal

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
510   //    24 Jun 2019, 18:31 IST

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier
Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United have rejected Paris Saint-Germain's proposal of swapping Neymar with midfielder Paul Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba and Neymar have been in the limelight during the past week. Both stars are currently unsettled at their current club and are looking for a way out. Pogba fueled speculation regarding his Manchester United future in a recent interview, saying it might be the right time for him to look for a new challenge elsewhere.

Real Madrid are highly interested in bringing the player to the Spanish capital this summer. On the other hand, Neymar's footballing career has come to a standstill since joining PSG back in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million.

His time in Paris has been plagued with injuries and he's been subjected to a lot of criticism for his off-field antics.

Recent reports in France have been suggesting that his relationship with the club's hierarchy has fractured and the player reportedly wants out of the club and wants to return to Barcelona this summer.

The heart of the matter

According to Miguel Delaney, Manchester United have rejected Paris Saint-Germain's proposal of swapping Neymar with Paul Pogba. Although Neymar is the type of marquee signing the Manchester United board dreams of, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has rejected the chance to get one of the most marketable players in world football due to two reasons.

Firstly, he believes that Neymar's £900,000 a week salary will be too expensive, even for a club with Manchester United's financial power, and may cause unrest in the dressing room.

Secondly, Woodward is desperate to keep Paul Pogba at the club, in spite of the fact that the player has openly admitted that he wants to leave the club this summer.

What's next?

A swap deal involving Paul Pogba and Neymar could have been a win-win situation for both the clubs. However, Manchester United's record involving swap deals hasn't been great and it seems like they have learnt from their past mistakes.



Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paul Pogba Neymar Manchester United Transfer News PSG Transfer News
