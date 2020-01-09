Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils rule out move for Christian Eriksen in January

Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Christian Eriksen has his heart set on a move away from the Premier League

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have ruled out making a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window. The Red Devils were amongst the teams vying for his signature and with his contract expiring in the summer, he is reportedly available for a meagre fee of £20 million.

The 27-year-old moved to the London club in the summer of 2013 and has established himself as one of the finest attacking midfield players of his generation, as he became an indispensable member for club and country. Although the Red Devils were in negotiations with the Lilywhites for his signature last summer, the deal failed to materialise as the Danish international had his heart set on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

As per the report, Eriksen is reportedly looking to seal a move away from the Premier League and with Los Blancos stacked in that position and seemingly targeting other players, Inter Milan have emerged as frontrunners for his signature.

The Italian giants could either part with £20 million to sign the player in January or agree a deal in principle to snap up the midfielder on a free transfer this summer. Eriksen's 7-year stint with Spurs is coming to an end and it remains to be seen if he secures a transfer in the coming weeks.

