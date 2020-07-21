Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson is poised to conduct talks with his parent club over his immediate future sometime next week.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Henderson would consider returning to Manchester United only if he is assured of the number one spot in goal, ahead of under-fire David de Gea.

The Sheffield United goalkeeper has been in breathtaking form this season, catching the eye with his shot-stopping but also his awareness, organisational skills and positioning.

On the contrary, Manchester United's star man David de Gea, who recently completed 400 appearances for the club, has come under major criticism for repeated errors in between the sticks.

Also read: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Jadon Sancho alternative, Dean Henderson update and more - 19th July 2020

Dean Henderson to knock on Manchester United's door

Dean Henderson is set to hold talks with Manchester United in coming weeks

De Gea's form has deteriorated since the 2018 World Cup, and repeated schoolboy errors between the sticks have only worsened his situation at Manchester United.

Advertisement

As recently as this weekend, the Manchester United keeper committed errors not once but twice in the high-voltage FA Cup semi-final versus Chelsea. In what started as a cagey, cautious affair between the two giants, De Gea's mistakes proved to be the difference.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, continues to back his first-choice goalkeeper. Speaking after Manchester United's 3-1 defeat at Wembley, he admitted:

"Of course. We have been unbeaten for 19 games and both (reserve goalkeeper) Sergio (Romero) and David (De Gea) have played really well in that run. I can't speak for his confidence but he is mentally very strong."

Earlier, following De Gea's mistake in Manchester United's game against Spurs, the outspoken Roy Keane had said:

"I would be fighting him at half-time, I would be swinging punches at that guy. I am flabbergasted. I wouldn't even let them on the bus after the match. Get a taxi back to Manchester. De Gea is the most overrated goalkeeper I've seen in a long, long time.”

And now Henderson, who has not put a foot wrong en route to 13 clean sheets this season, is expected to speak with Manchester United regardless of whether Solskjaer continues with De Gea next season.

The above source claims that Henderson will only join the club if he is offered a new contract and is guaranteed a starter's spot. His present deal with Manchester United runs till 2022.

Many fans and pundits seem to have ran out of patience with the ever-present Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea, who earns close to £375,000 per week.

One gets the idea that if Manchester United are to replace de Gea, there is no better time to do it. Not only would it provide much-needed competition, but it would also serve as a perfect platform for the budding Dean Henderson, who has shown his adaptability in the EPL.

Meanwhile, De Gea and Manchester United will be aiming to bounce back when they take on West Ham at home later tomorrow.

Also read: Is it time for Manchester United to look beyond David de Gea?