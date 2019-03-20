×
Manchester United Transfer news: Red devils set to battle with Bayern Munich for World Cup winner amid interest from PSG

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
335   //    20 Mar 2019, 11:27 IST
Athletic Club v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
Athletic Club v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

As we approach the business end of the season, the clubs have already started to plan for the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish media outlet, Sport, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are front runners to land wantaway La Liga star, Antoine Griezmann.

In case you didn't know...

The 27-year-old forward has played a major role up front for both Atletico Madrid and France in recent seasons. Griezmann was pivotal in the World Cup in 2018 which saw France lifting the trophy by defeating Croatia in the finals.

In the current season, the Frenchman has netted 18 goals and provided 8 assists for his club in all competitions.

But Atletico's consecutive losses against Juventus in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga saw them getting knocked out from the coveted European competition and has left them 10 points adrift of Barcelona in the league.

Atletico are also out of the Copa del Rey, which means the Spanish giants are set to endure another disappointing season despite Griezmann's exploits.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona were keen to secure the services of the French forward last season, but Griezmann decided to stay and reveal his snub in a documentary, as the Atletico board promised him better results.

But as evident, the La Liga star regrets his decision considering the current season has brought nothing but failure.

According to the report, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are in pole position to secure the services of Griezmann, despite the high salary of the forward.

PSG would also be interested in signing the French World Cup winner to increase the depth of their forward line which already boasts of the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Cavani.

Rumor rating: 6/10

There is no doubt about the French forward's caliber and he will be an asset for any team.

With Griezmann willing to move out of Atletico Madrid, a move looks entirely possible as both United and Bayern can use his services in their offense.

What's next?

Manchester United will face Watford before turning their focus towards Barcelona in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Atletico are second in the La Liga and Griezmann will like to help his team hold on to their position till the end of the season.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
