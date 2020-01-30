Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils sign Bruno Fernandes in a £68 million deal with Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Fernandes has finally made his move to Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes after weeks of negotiations over his transfer fees with Sporting Lisbon.

The 25-year-old signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils, which includes an option for the club to extend his stay for an additional year. The midfielder underwent a medical in Manchester on Thursday morning following a massive turnaround in negotiations which saw the Premier League giants finally agree on a transfer fee with the Primeira Liga outfit.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Sporting director Hugo Viana reached an agreement that will see the Manchester giants pay an initial fee of £46.56 million and a further £21.1 million in potential bonuses for the highly-rated midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes delighted to join Manchester United

The Portuguese club would also receive £8.46 million if the player reaches United's achievable targets and an additional £12.7 million if he can meet their more difficult objectives.

Speaking upon the announcement, Fernandes said:

"My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club. For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies."

He also added:

"I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch."

🔴 🤝 🇵🇹#MUFC is delighted to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

The former Sampdoria man, whose move has been one of the longest-running sagas of the January transfer window, is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the winter, with the Norwegian tactician looking set to make another signing before the transfer deadline.

Fernandes scored eight goals and provided seven assists for Sporting in the first half of the ongoing season, and his ability to score and create is undoubtedly a spectacular addition to a United midfield that has struggled on both fronts.

It remains to be seen if he will make his debut for the Red Devils when they go head-to-head with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

