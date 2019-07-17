×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils will soon submit a bid for Bruno Fernandes, according to player's agent

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
538   //    17 Jul 2019, 23:37 IST

Bruno Fernandes could seal his move away from Lisbon within a few days.
Bruno Fernandes could seal his move away from Lisbon within a few days.

What's the story?

If recent developments are to be believed, Sporting CP is set to receive a transfer bid for Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, according to player's agent Miguel Pinho.

In case you missed it...

Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders around after a remarkable 2018/19 campaign for Sporting Lisbon, where he amassed 20 goals and 13 assists in Liga NOS.

A prolific spell in Portugal has attracted interest from the European heavyweights for Fernandes' signature. The 24-year-old has been linked with several top clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and of course, Manchester United.

Earlier in the summer, Bruno Fernandes was unsure of his next club and addressed his future by saying,

"I honestly don't know,"
"I like to focus on things once the season is over, when I can think with calmness. The financial aspect always weights a lot, we have a short career. But staying here, I will always be able to raise money, it's not a financial issue.
"It's a matter of having dreams left to realise. It's a difficult choice, we never know what's going to happen. My connection to Sporting is very strong and it was even stronger after the events [in Alcochete] and having come back [to Sporting].
"It meant a lot to me how I was received, I'm close to home, I have my family, my daughter can grow up more easily at school, but there are dreams to be fulfilled in my head and which I would like to achieve.
"It hurts a lot to hear people say 'stay' and I do not know the future. Especially after the [Portuguese] Cup final, when I went up the stairs [to collect the Cup], a lot of people asked me to stay. Those same people last year were crying out of sorrow and it was different to now see them crying with joy."
Also read: Why Bruno Fernandes should be the summer transfer priority for the Red Devils

The heart of the matter

After a series of rumours and speculations, Manchester United are finally set to launch a bid for Bruno Fernandes to prise him away from Lisbon this summer. According to Duncan Castles' reports, Bruno Fernandes' agent, Miguel Pinho, has informed Sporting that an approach from United is imminent.

The Liga NOS outfit will only accept offers in the region of 60 million Euros. As we reported earlier, Manchester United are prepared to offer £50m for Fernandes. But a deal is expected to wrap up soon once the Red Devils submit a concrete offer for the player.

What's next?

United have opted for a patient approach this summer by signing one player at a time. This is also done to reduce the exorbitant fees demanded by the selling clubs. Bruno Fernandes is set to become a priority once Ed Woodward concludes a deal for Harry Maguire.





