Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku's agent arrives in London to finalise deal with Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku seems desperate to seal a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

What's the news?

In an attempt to finalise Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter Milan, his agent Federico Pastorello has arrived in London to negotiate transfer terms with Manchester United.

In case you missed it...

Romelu Lukaku was signed by Manchester United from Everton in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £75m. The Belgian hitman has managed to score 42 goals in 96 appearances at his time at United.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival at the club, Lukaku has found himself behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order. Also, Mason Greenwood's emergence towards the end of last season has pushed Lukaku further behind in the Norwegian's priority list.

However, in recent weeks, the relations between the player and club has turned sour, with Lukaku not featuring for the Reds throughout the pre-season tour. According to a recent report from The Athletic, the player feels like a 'spare part' at United and has stopped talking to Solskjaer.

In his mutiny against the club, Lukaku has not reported for training yesterday and has continued his fitness work with his former employers Anderlecht. United, on the other hand, have officially asked Lukaku to return back to Manchester. The player is also set to be fined by the Red Devils' officials for his antics.

The heart of the matter

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Lukaku's agent has flown to London to discuss financial terms with United representatives. After the transfer fee is discussed, Pastorello is apparently set for a dialogue with Inter Milan owner Zhang Jindong.

Once Inter representatives gather information on United's demands, they are expected to make their official bid for Lukaku. The agent is also expected to block any further approaches from Juventus, who offered Paulo Dybala in an exchange deal for the Belgium international.

What's next?

With Romelu Lukaku-Paulo Dybala swap deal off, it will be intriguing to witness how United's offer for Mario Mandzukic shapes up. Also, the Red Devils are preparing to face Chelsea on August 11.