Manchester United Transfer News Round-Up: Manchester United 'agree' deal with Real Madrid youngster and more - 16th July, 2020

It is expected to be a busy summer at Manchester United with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær looking to freshen up the squad at the home of record Premier League champions. The Old Trafford side has been linked with a number of players from across Europe, and here are the top transfer rumours and reports from today - 16th July, 2020

Manchester United snap up Real Madrid youngster

Manchester United have agreed on a 4-year-deal to sign Real Madrid youth product Álvaro Fernández Carreras, as his contract ran out with the Los Blancos on June 30, claim Spanish publication AS.

Alvaro, who is is predominantly a left-back, has played for Real's Juvenil C and is considered to be a huge prospect, attracting attention from several top European clubs including neighbours Manchester City. The youngster is likely to go into the club's youth setup and might be given his chance in the first team sooner rather than later if there are injuries to Luke Shaw or Brendon Williams.

#mufc have reached an agreement to sign Álvaro Fernández Carreras (17), who made the decision to leave Real Madrid when his contract expired on June 30. He values the sporting project offered by United [as] — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) July 16, 2020

The left-back position has been a problem position for Manchester United since the departure of Patrice Evra. A number of players including former captain Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo, and Matteo Darmian have played the position over the past few seasons, with Luke Shaw finally showing some consistency in his game.

Manchester United can land Inter Milan defender this season

The Old Trafford side are reportedly in the market for a left sided central defender, and one of their prime targets Milan Škriniar could be available in the summer. The Red Devils are expected to face stiff competition from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, as they aim to strenthen their defensive ranks.

Milan Škriniar for Inter Milan

Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, claims that Antonio Conte would prefer losing the 25-year-old defender over striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been subject to interest from Manchester City and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo unlikely to join squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that defender Marcos Rojo is unlikely to feature for Manchester United again this season, being in Argentina since January following his loan move Estudiantes de La Plata.

The former Manchester United striker told the club's official website, "Marcos has been in lockdown over there [in La Plata], so they've not played either,” explained Ole.

"At the moment, I can't see him coming back here over the summer, obviously because we live in this bubble, and we've got this squad available until next season. So he just needs to focus on getting fit and staying fit and being ready for wherever that takes him", essentially closing the door on 30-year-old's Old Trafford career.

Borussia Dortmund set price for Jadon Sancho transfer

German publication Bild's journalist Christian Falk took to Twitter to discuss the prospect of English international Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United during the upcoming tranfer window. Falk thinks, the 20-year-old will only move to Old Trafford if the 13-time Premier League champions manage to secure Champions League football for next season.

Update @Sanchooo10: @BVB is expecting a 120 Mio Euro offer of @ManUtd for Sancho just in case United is qualified for Champions League directly @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 15, 2020

The Bundesliga runner's have also set a price of £109m (€120m) on the former Manchester City man with his current contract in Germany expiring in 2022. Falk talking on Bleacher Report’s Football Ranks podcast had previously said, "If United [are] paying €100m+ I’m sure we will lose him, but Dortmund made a deadline. You have time until 10th August, then they start the preparations [for next season] so if they don’t react quick, we keep him one year more".

Also read: Manchester United: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed