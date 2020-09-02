Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: £53.7m defender addresses United links, Red Devils in talks with £27m man and more - 2nd September 2020

Manchester United are edging closer to completing the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will, however, still look to get more business done before the Red Devils start their Premier League season.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs at Old Trafford on 2nd September 2020.

Dayot Upamecano speaks about Manchester United interest

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has heavily been linked with a move to Manchester United but remains calm about all the speculation. Speaking about a potential move, the French defender said:

"I have extended my contract with Leipzig. I am targeted by several clubs, I speak with clubs, but I have time. We will see what happens in the future."

Meanwhile, reputed journalist Christian Falk debunked the rumours linking him to the English giants.

Rumors about a Transfer of Dayot Upamecano to @ManUtd this summer are NOT TRUE — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 2, 2020

The central defender signed a new contract with RB Leipzig at the end of the Bundesliga season, with the deal set to keep him at the club till 2023. However, a report in TeamTalk suggests a £53.7 million bid could persuade the German club to part with their prized asset.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in the market to sign a centre-back to partner captain Harry Maguire.

Manchester United in talks with Bayern Munich for Thiago Alcantara

Advertisement

Thiago Alcantara has just a year left in his contract with Bayern Munich

Manchester United have been invited to negotiate with Bayern Munich for the services of Thiago Alcantara, according to ESPN. Liverpool, who are rumoured to be front-runners for the signature of the 29-year-old, are yet to meet the Bavarians' €30-million valuation of the player.

The Red Devils, who had only spoken to the midfielder's agents, have been asked to make a bid for the Spaniard to potentially start a bidding battle for the player. Thiago has just a year left in his contract with the Champions League winners.

Considering the imminent arrival of Donny van de Beek, signing another central midfielder won't be a top priority for Manchester United. Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to sign the former Barcelona man, especially if Georginio Wijnaldum decides to leave during the current window.

Newcastle United want to sign Phil Jones

Newcastle United want to sign Manchester United's forgotten man Phil Jones, according to Scandinavian journalist Frederik Filtvedt. The 28-year-old had yet another injury-ravaged campaign at the club, making just two starts in the Premier League last season.

Newcastle United are looking to add defensive backup to their ranks, and the England international could be a perfect signing for the club.