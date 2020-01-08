James Maddison is a no-go in January, €50m Ajax star heading to Old Trafford and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 8th January 2020

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup.

Manchester United's trend of taking 1 step forward and 2 steps back continued last night after an embarrassing defeat against Manchester City in Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer will need to act swiftly and demand a couple of players in the January transfer window if he wants to hold on to his job as the Red Devils manager.

We look at the best Manchester United transfer news making the headlines today.

Leicester will not sell Maddison this month

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

Leicester City are not prepared to let James Maddison go in January and will resist any offers from Manchester United this month, reports Manchester Evening News.

Maddison is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but Ed Woodward is not sure of agreeing on a deal this month given Leicester's league position.

The Foxes are currently second in the Premier League table and have more than a realistic chance of getting Champions League football next season and Maddison is key to all their plans.

United will need to come back next summer if they are serious about signing Maddison and will cost Red Devils in excess of £100million.

Advertisement

Van De Beek seriously considered by Solskjaer

Chelsea FC v AFC Ajax: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is a serious Manchester United transfer target as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sort out his team's fragile midfield, reports ESPN.

It is understood that following last night's humiliating defeat to Manchester City, Solskjaer is now pushing Ed Woodward to sign van De Beek and ensure Manchester United can compete against the bigger teams.

Van De Beek is one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment and Ajax are ready to sell their star player to compensate for their Champions League group stage exit this season.

According to ESPN, van De Beek will cost Manchester United between €50-60million and face little competition from Real Madrid who are busy chasing Paul Pogba at the moment.

Jesse Lingard offered to AC Milan

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is being offered to AC Milan as the struggling midfielder wants to rescue his career, reports Sport Italia.

Lingard has not scored or assisted a goal for Manchester United in over a year and has been an easy target by his own fans across social media platforms.

Lingard was substituted at half-time in last night's defeat against Manchester City which is now seen as a certainty of his exit from Old Trafford in January.

Ashley Young is also a January transfer target for Inter Milan who have already agreed personal terms with the English full-back but are yet to strike a deal with Manchester United.

Follow Sportskeeda's LIVE Football Transfer Blog to get the best Transfer Stories