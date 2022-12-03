Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Another club interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils receive boost in pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward, and more - December 2, 2022

Manchester United have enjoyed a steady rise under Erik ten Hag this season. The Dutchman took charge of the first team at Old Trafford this summer and has taken them to fifth in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that another club is interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr being the first. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have received a boost in their pursuit of a Atletico Madrid forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 2, 2022:

Another club interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, says Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo is generating interest from Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano has said (via Caught Offside) that a second club has entered the race for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is currently available on a free transfer after ending his association with Manchester United last month. The 37-year-old irked the Old Trafford hierarchy after criticising the Red Devils and manager ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United opted to mutually end his contract in the middle of the season, leaving Ronaldo without a club. The Portuguese had attempted in vain to leave earlier this summer, as not many clubs expressed interest in his signature. The situation looks a little brighter at the moment. Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr have tabled a colossal €200 million-a-year offer of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Cristiano, focused on World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from Al Nassr, confirmed.Almost €200m per season until 2025.But… big part is sponsor deals, so it’s not clear yet if image rights can be agreed.Nothing done/signed or decided.Cristiano, focused on World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from Al Nassr, confirmed. 🚨🇸🇦 #RonaldoAlmost €200m per season until 2025.But… big part is sponsor deals, so it’s not clear yet if image rights can be agreed.Nothing done/signed or decided.Cristiano, focused on World Cup. https://t.co/tVhgLhz92N

Ronaldo is currently studying the proposal before coming to a decision. Meanwhile, another Saudi club, Al Hilal, have also expressed an interest to secure the 37-year-old’s signature. The club are now preparing to compete with Al Nassr and are working on a similarly monstrous offer to convince the Portuguese to join them.

Manchester United receive boost in Joao Felix pursuit

Joao Felix could leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the turn of the year.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Joao Felix. According to Times Sport via Caught Offside, Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese this winter.

The 23-year-old is a target for the Red Devils, who are in the market for a replacement for Ronaldo. Felix has emerged as an option for Ten Hag as he looks for a new No. 9 to lead his attack.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Manchester United will reportedly face competition from PSG and Bayern Munich in a bid to land Joao Felix in January - with Atletico Madrid 'ready to sell' for €100million Manchester United will reportedly face competition from PSG and Bayern Munich in a bid to land Joao Felix in January - with Atletico Madrid 'ready to sell' for €100million 💰

The 23-year-old has been in and out of the first team at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this season. There are reports of a rift between manager Diego Simeone and Felix behind the scenes. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the player and are eager to take advantage of the situation.

Manchester United met with the Portuguese’s agent Jorge Mendes this summer, but a move failed to materialize. With the Rojiblancos ready to cash in on him, the road could be clear for the Red Devils to get their man.

Trent Alexander-Arnold heaps praise on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been on outstanding form this season.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken highly of Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United attacker is currently with the England team in Qatar at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. Rashford has enjoyed a brilliant campaign, scoring three goals in as many games to help his team book a Round of 16 meeting with Senegal.

Speaking recently, Alexander-Arnold said that Rashford has always had the opposition worried.

“When he steps on the pitch, the first you think is that he is going to use his speed, his pace to get in behind to get at people. He’s skilful; he can score and create. You don’t want to play against him because you’re worried what he is going to do. He’s an outstanding player. He’s underrated; he can win games for club and country; he’s shown that before and will continue to do that,” said Alexander-Arnold.

Rashford has appeared 19 times for the Red Devils this season, scoring eight goals and setting up three more.

