Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; PSV forward advised against joining Red Devils, and more - November 29, 2022

Manchester United are likely to bolster their squad in January. The Premier League giants are attempting to get back to their heydays under new manager Erik ten Hag, who took charge this summer.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has said that the Bavarians are not interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, former Liverpool player Ryan Babel has advised a PSV Eindhoven forward against joining the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on. November 29, 2022:

Bayern Munich not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club.

Oliver Kahn has said that Bayern Munich are not looking to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Bundesliga. The Portuguese is currently in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his national team. The 37-year-old is without a club right now after ending his association with Manchester United by mutual consent last week.

The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is working behind the scenes to secure his client's move to his next destination. Multiple clubs have been linked with a move for Ronaldo, including the Bavarians. However, the Bundesliga giants have distanced themselves from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, as cited by The Metro, Kahn said that Ronaldo doesn’t fit into the club’s plans.

“We have already dealt with this. We have a clear idea, a clear philosophy of how our squad should be put together. We all appreciate him; there’s no discussion. We all love Cristiano Ronaldo, but that’s something that doesn’t fit into our idea,” said Kahn.

The Portuguese has one goal from two games at the 2022 World Cup so far. He has netted just thrice in 17 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Ryan Babel advised Cody Gakpo against joining Manchester United

Cody Gakpo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Ryan Babel reckons Cody Gakpo is better advised to join Liverpool or Arsenal instead of Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven forward has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in January. Erik ten Hag has had his eyes on Gakpo for a while and wants the Red Devils to target him this winter.

Speaking to The Athletic, as relayed by Caught Offside, Babel was full of praise for his countryman.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest in Gakpo around Europe and a lot of rumours about what he does next. He’s 23, and I’m curious to see if PSV can hold onto him until the end of the season. They are third in the Eredivisie but three points off the top. If they want to win the league, they will need to keep him, as he’s assisting; he’s scoring, and he’s always involved with his team’s attacks,” said Babel.

Babel added that Gakpo is ready for the next step in his career and is hopeful that he would end up at Anfield.

“You see him linked to clubs in England, such as Manchester United. Everyone has the right price, so let’s see how he develops in the tournament. He has shown enough quality that he is ready for the next step, whether it’s in January or next summer,” said Babel.

He continued:

“As a Liverpool fan, I would tell him to go to Liverpool if they make an approach! Arsenal would also be an incredible team for him, with the current manager and the project that they’re building. He has to follow his heart.”

Gakpo has hit the ground running at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has scored two goals from as many games for the Netherlands. He also opened the scoring for the Oranje in their third group game against Qatar.

Red Devils interested in Unai Simon

Unai Simon has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Unai Simon, according to Relevo via Caught Offside.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been a huge hit with Athletic Bilbao of late. The 25-year-old has also caught the eye with La Roja at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ten Hag is in the market for a new goalkeeper as a long-term replacement for David de Gea.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



The 32-year-old has enjoyed a superb resurgence under the Dutchman this season. However, there remain doubts about De Gea’s ability to play in Ten Hag tactics, given his struggles with the ball at his feet. The Red Devils are already looking for options to strengthen the position, and Simon has emerged as an option.

Manchester United also need a new face to compete with De Gea for a place in the starting XI. Dean Henderson is unlikely to have a future at the club, so the Red Devils could be tempted to move for Simon next year. Bilbao are likely to let him leave for €40 million.

