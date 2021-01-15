Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club to fight Liverpool for English and Brazilian wonderkids, Red Devils expect three more winter departures, and more — 15th January 2021

Manchester United are two days away from kicking off their top of the table clash against rivals Liverpool at Anfield. The high-flying Red Devils are one of the most in-form teams in Europe and went three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with their 1-0 win away at Burnley.

As they prepare for their upcoming clash against Jurgen Klopp's Reds, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Three players expected to depart this winter

Marcos Rojo" height="497" width="800" /> Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo

Manchester United stars Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero, and Odion Ighalo are expected to depart Old Trafford this summer. The two South Americans, who have been with the Red Devils for over half a decade, have fallen out of favour at the club, with Dean Henderson usurping Romero's position as David de Gea's deputy and Rojo falling down the pecking order in central defence.

Addressing their futures, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer commented;

"Both of them [Rojo and Romero] have contracts until the summer and they're not going to be extended. We're looking for them to find clubs. Marcos has been given time to go home, so he's still in Argentina."

"Sergio has been back home as well to see his family but he's in England now. They're professionals, they're working hard and ready if they are called in for us. Marcos will have to travel and do the quarantine before though."

Ighalo, who was brought to the club on a loan deal last winter from Shanghai Shenhua, will not see his loan deal be extended either and will be allowed to return to his parent club. His playing time took a massive hit with star striker Edinson Cavani's arrival to the side.

Manchester United to battle Premier League giants for Brazilian wonderkid

Daniel Cabral

Brazilian youngster Daniel Cabral has garnered a lot of interest with his recent performances in his homeland and has the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City keeping tabs on him, as per reports. The highly-rated 18-year-old is said to have had approaches from 17 different clubs, the report claims.

While Cabral is focused on continuing to play for Flamengo, the media in Brazil expect him to go on and break Vinicius Jr's record €45m departure from Flamengo to Real Madrid when he eventually does move.

Derby County wonderkid on Reds' and Red Devils' radar

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go head to head for the signature of 16-year-old sensation Kaide Gordon this winter, as per Sky Sports.

The English wonderkid, labelled by a Premier League scout as 'the best 16-year-old in the country' at the moment, has impressed newly-appointed permanent manager of the Rams, Wayne Rooney.

Speaking on his young forward after his debut in a 4-0 win over Birmingham, Rooney said;

"I brought Kaide up with the first-team initially to train with us for a week to see how he reacted to it, and he was one of the best trainers. I kept him with us for a couple of weeks, and he's been training at the same level - if not to a better level - than a lot of the other [first-team] players."

Due to Derby's ongoing financial troubles, Rooney's side are said to be holding out for a fee of £2m for Gordon and will expect a sell-on clause in the deal as well.

Paul Scholes picks Leicester City defender as ideal purchase

Fofana in action for the Foxes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has earmarked Wesley Fofana as the ideal player for Manchester United to purchase this winter if they want to strengthen their defence. The Englishman believes that Fofana, a summer signing from St. Etienne, has been one of the most complete defenders in the league this season at the heart of the high-flying Foxes, and he would massively improve Manchester United.

The former England and Manchester United great explained;

"If I was Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and could sign a defender this month, I’d go for Wesley Fofana at Leicester. He’s only 20, but he has been outstanding, and he has the potential to be anything he wants to be."

🧠 Wesley Fofana has made more interceptions (20) than any other other teenager in Europe's top five leagues this season



Having joined for a massive fee of £31.5m just a few months ago, Leicester are unlikely to sell their star defender this winter. They have also proven to be a difficult club to negotiate with, as Manchester United found out the hard way during their talks for Harry Maguire.

