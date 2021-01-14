Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Serie A giants propose ambitious swap deal for Red Devils star, club handed major boost in pursuit of French ace, and more — 14th January 2021

Manchester United are currently flying high after topping the Premier League table after at least 17 game weeks for the first time since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men went three points clear at the top with a hard-fought victory over Burnley at Turf Moor to set up a blockbuster encounter at Anfield come weekend.

As we edge closer to witnessing two of English football's most decorated clubs spark an age-old rivalry once again at Anfield, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United handed Dayot Upamecano boost

Manchester United have been pointed out as one of a number of clubs hopeful of signing French star Dayot Upamecano come summer, and have been handed a major boost in their pursuit. A report from Fabrizio Romano for The Guardian claims that despite his parent club, RB Leipzig, refusing to sell him in the winter, they fear that his release clause of €42m will be activated in the summer window.

The 22-year-old is also admired by the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, among others. RB Leipzig are already said to be preparing for life after the star's exit, with reports suggesting that they are lining up a move for Ligue 1 defender Mohamed Simakan.

Club 'shelved plans' to sign Keiran Trippier due to ban

Despite being interested in his services, Manchester United shelved their plans to pursue Keiran Trippier of Atletico Madrid after he was handed a ten-week worldwide ban and a £70,000 fine by the Football Association for breaching betting rules. The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back was earmarked as the ideal candidate to give Aaron Wan-Bissaka some competition down the right-hand side, much like Alex Telles to Luke Shaw down the left.

2 - Kieran Trippier 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 has provided two asissts in a single game for the first time for Atlético de Madrid in all competitions (48 apps), becoming the first English player to do so in a LaLiga game since David Beckham against Villarreal in May 2006. Stellar. pic.twitter.com/FkWpX8jOuj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 5, 2020

With just 18 months remaining on Trippier's contract, Manchester United were prepared to make a move for him midway through the season to bolster their ranks and send the likes of Ethan Laird (MK Dons) and Brandon Williams (rumoured to be en route to Newcastle United) on loan spells. However, they will now have to look elsewhere, with this controversial ban scuppering plans to sign Trippier.

Inter propose Donny van de Beek — Christian Eriksen swap

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek

In what is a surprising piece of news coming from Italy, Inter have reportedly proposed a swap deal for Manchester United star Donny van de Beek involving Christian Eriksen. Beppe Marotta has confirmed that the Nerazzurri outcast is on his way out of the club after failing to adapt to life in Milan.

Antonio Conte's side are reportedly hopeful of tempting Van de Beek with playing time ahead of the UEFA Euros 2020 and offer Eriksen, a one-time Manchester United target, both moving on loan deals. However, the Red Devils are understood to be keen on retaining the services of the highly-rated Dutchman and are not interested in Eriksen, whose career has come to a standstill since his move to Milan last winter.

