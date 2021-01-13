Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Massive blow in pursuit of LaLiga superstar, positive update on chase for Bayern Munich defender, and more — 13th January 2021

Manchester United are fresh off a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor which saw them reach the top of the Premier League table. The Red Devils have topped the table for the first time since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and could potentially go six points clear at the top of the table with a win at Anfield against the reigning champions come weekend.

Ahead of the high-profile clash coming up, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Massive blow in Sergio Ramos pursuit

Manchester United have been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as he is set to stay in Madrid. The Spanish captain's current contract will expire come summer, and he is allowed to speak to other clubs over a pre-contract agreement.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

However, The Athletic say that there is no chance of a Premier League move for the legendary 34-year-old as he is expected to extend his contract at Real Madrid. Both Manchester United and Liverpool were said to be interested in signing him on a free contract along with the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and other clubs.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah's transfer away from Manchester United set to be announced

Manchester United academy product Timothy Fosu-Mensah is on his way out of the club and is set to move to Bayer Leverkusen, as per football insider Fabrizio Romano. The Dutchman was a subject of interest for several clubs including Hertha Berlin, Ajax, and Marseille, but Leverkusen have won the race for his signature.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has completed his medicals and he’s joining Bayer Leverkusen, here-we-go confirmed! Total agreement reached two days ago with Man Utd. 🔴 #mufc #bayerleverkusen https://t.co/5TEOuL6FB4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2021

The versatile 23-year-old has made 30 appearances for Manchester United and just over 20 for Crystal Palace during a loan spell, but has failed to receive a consistent amount of game time over the last couple of years. Fosu-Mensah has made just three appearances this season, tallying up to 108 minutes on the pitch. Leverkusen will pay Manchester United a fee of £1.8m for the transfer of the player whose contract expires this summer, and will sign a four-year deal with the Bundesliga club.

Update on David Alaba saga

Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba

Despite being strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona over the last few weeks, Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba's transfer saga appears to have taken a new turn. A new report from The Athletic claims that the two Spanish giants are struggling to afford the massive wages quoted by the Austrian and his agent, which come as a boost to Manchester United.

The report claims that Alaba will demand a staggering salary of €20m-per-season and a 'sizable' signing-on fee as he would be available as a free agent. With several interested clubs in the Premier League, a move to England could potentially be on the cards for the 28-year-old Austrian international, and Manchester United could be one of the beneficiaries of his impasse with the Blancos and the Blaugrana.

