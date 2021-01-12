Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club plot sensational move for Real Madrid superstar, Red Devils face stern competition for 17-year-old wonderkid, and more — 12th January 2021

Manchester United are just hours away from their all-important Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor. The game, which was initially scheduled to be the Red Devils' season opener but had to be postponed due to the visitors' involvement in the UEFA Europa League, is of very importance to them. A win would see them overtake Liverpool to the top of the Premier League, giving them a three-point buffer ahead of their trip to Anfield come weekend.

Ahead of their trip to Turf Moor, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Jesse Lingard offered to Serie A giants

Lingard in action against Watford

Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard has been offered to AC Milan and Internazionale this winter, as per reports in Italy. The midfielder, who has managed just two games this year with both of them coming in the EFL Cup, is set to depart from the club as he no longer appears to be in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term plans.

Jesse Lingard for Manchester United in 2017/18 under Jose Mourinho:



◉ 48 games

◉ 13 goals

◉ 7 assists



It's clear why Jose has a good relationship with him.



With @FootballIndex https://t.co/8aC2hZrBjU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 25, 2020

The report claims that while he has been offered to Stefano Piolo and Antonio Conte's sides, both clubs are unlikely to sign him. AC Milan are not in need of a player of his age, and his recent form does not appeal to them, while Inter are under a stringent budget and will look at other targets.

Manchester United set to battle Real Madrid for Yusuf Demir

Yusuf Demir for Rapid Vienna

The Red Devils are said to be interested in signing Rapid Vienna's crown jewel Yusuf Demir, but will face a fight for him from Real Madrid, as per reports. The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the most coveted young players outside of the top European leagues and has garnred interest from Manchester United and they are 'most attentive' of all the clubs watching him.

With Demir's contract expiring in 2022, a move either in January or come summer could be possible, with a €10m transfer fee being quoted as per the report. Manchester United might have to act fast, however, as Real Madrid are also said to be keeping an eye on the situation. The young Rapid Vienna midfielder has scored four goals and set up a further two in 17 games so far.

Manchester United plot sensational Sergio Ramos move

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

In what could be one of the most significant transfer stories in recent weeks, Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer. The 34-year-old Spanish legend is set to be out of contract come summer and is yet to sign a new deal at the capital club, allowing him to legally speak to potential suitors in January over a potential pre-contract agreement.

A report from Italy claims that the former English champions are weighing up a two-year contract offer for Ramos with the same salary he currently draws with the Spanish champions. Solskjaer's men have struggled defensively this season and a player of Ramos' quality and experience could provide an instant albeit short-term fix to the side.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

The same report claims that Manchester United are ahead of Manchester City in the race to sign the Real Madrid captain, with the likes of Juventus and PSG also interested in him.

