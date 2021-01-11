Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club set to battle PSG for French midfield star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Red Devils' January business, and more — 11th January 2021 

Manchester United are scheduled to play their postponed season-opener against Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night as they resume their Premier League campaign after a 1-0 FA Cup win over Watford. The Red Devils have an incredible opportunity to capitalize on Liverpool's poor performance away at St. Mary's against Southampton as they can go three points clear at the top of the table should they manage to beat Sean Dyche's men.

The result could potentially set the perfect stage for what should be a scintillating encounter at Anfield against the champions. Ahead of their trip to Turf Moor, here is some of the latest Manchester United news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on January transfer business

Manchester United v Watford - FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at potential transfers away from the club in the winter window, and conceded that they are unlikely to oversee any significant incomings. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players, including the likes of Boubakary Soumare and Max Aarons, but Solskjaer pointed out that it is 'difficult' to sign players in January.

Speaking on his side's summer business, the Norwegian said;

"I think the signings we made in the summer strengthened the squad really well. Good signings, good characters, good players. January is always difficult but if something comes up you think is a long-term target anyway that's another scenario. But not many teams would like to lose their players in January, so it's unlikely something will happen on the inside."

Addressing potential departures from the club with the likes of Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard being linked with moves away, Solskjaer commented;

"There might be two or three going out because, one, they deserve to play football, for their own good and for their own careers."

Manchester United set to miss out on Moises Caicedo signing

Moises Caicedo

Despite extensively scouting Moises Caicedo, Manchester United are reportedly set to miss out on the signature of the young Ecuadorean this winter. The Independiente Del Valle star, a boyhood Manchester United fan, was reportedly close to signing for his dream club, but the move did not materialize, with Brighton & Hove Albion being the firm favorites to complete a move for him.

Addressing the teenager's immediate future, the South American club's general manager, Santiago Morales, revealed that they have a deal in place with an English club. He remarked;

"Everything is closed with a Premier League club for Moisés Caicedo, today he’s getting his work visa, and between Wednesday-Thursday we announce it."

Santiago Morales, Gerente Deportivo de @IDV_EC en #LaPrimeraLuz ☀️ : de la @LaRedEcuador: “Está cerrado todo con un club de la Premier para Moisés Caicedo; hoy está sacando su visa de trabajo y entre miércoles - jueves lo anunciamos” — andeee (@andevillamarin) January 11, 2021

Caicedo looks all but certain to leave Independiente Del Valle for the Seagulls, with Manchester United said to be pursuing other targets such as Soumare and Brighton's Yves Bissouma.

Manchester United and PSG monitoring Romain Faivre

French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been named as the two clubs in the running to sign Ligue 1 star Romain Faivre. The French U-21 international, who made just one appearance for former side Monaco, has been receiving rave reviews for his recent performances for Brest.

The 22-year-old only cost Brest a fee of £450,000, but they are now set to make a hefty profit off the young midfielder, who has a deal with the club until the summer of 2025. He has been one of the most impressive young players in Ligue 1 this season, and with Manchester United potentially set to strengthen their midfield options after Paul Pogba's imminent departure, he could be one to watch out for.

