Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club to face competition from Chelsea for star defender, PSG join race for Red Devils superstar, and more — 10th January 2021

Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Championship side Watford in the third round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils endured a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final in midweek. They bounced back by progressing to the next round of the FA Cup and prepare for a massive encounter away at Burnley, where a win could see them go three points clear of league leaders Liverpool.

Ahead of their trip to Turf Moor, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

PSG set to beat Real Madrid and Juventus to Paul Pogba signature

Amidst immense speculation surrounding Paul Pogba's future at the club, new reports have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain could be in pole position to land the French superstar. The Red Devils star is all but set to leave after notorious super-agent Mino Raiola's comments over Pogba's future after he said 'it's over' for his client and Manchester United.

Paul Pogba for Man Utd vs. West Ham:



◉ Most touches (114)

◉ Most passes completed (85)

◉ Most recoveries (10)

◉ Most shots on target (2)



What a performance. pic.twitter.com/76sZfDxZgU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

While Real Madrid and Juventus were said to be leading the race to sign the World Cup winner, it has been reported that new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has made Pogba is priority midfield target in Paris. The Argentine believes that the 27-year-old is the ideal player to build his side around and will instruct his new side to go all out for the French midfield star. Manchester United are said to be expecting a fee of £75m for their midfield star.

Jesse Lingard garnering interest from Inter Milan

Manchester United academy product Jesse Lingard

Advertisement

Manchester United midfielder has attracted interest from Inter Milan amidst rumours of a potential departure. The English midfielder has completely fallen out of favour at Manchester United having only played two games this season, both in the Carabao Cup. With his time at his boyhood club all but over, Antonio Conte could offer him a new lease of life with a move to Inter.

The Italian is said to have received positive reports about Lingard from ex-Red Devils stars Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young, who swapped Old Trafford for San Siro. However, the only stumbling block for a potential transfer could be Christian Eriksen's future. Conte and Inter are trying to offload the Danish playmaker, and a move for Lingard would only be feasible should they manage to ship Eriksen to another club.

Chelsea to join Manchester United in Dayot Upamecano chase

London giants Chelsea are set to compete with Manchester United for the signing of Dayot Upamecano in the summer, as per reports. The French star has been one of the most impressive young defenders in the world since the start of last season and has garnered interest from several of Europe's elites, and Manchester United, in particular, were said to be keen on signing him to partner him with Harry Maguire.

Advertisement

1 - Dayot Upamecano 🇫🇷 in the Champions League 2019/20:



🥇 71% duel success - 1st (min. 75 duels)



🥇 125 progressive carries (5 m or more) - 1st



Bleu. pic.twitter.com/kkRt1BBnFM — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 27, 2020

However, they could now face fierce competition for him as Chelsea have joined the race. The Blues see him as an ideal successor to the ageing Thiago Silva, who joined them from PSG on a short-term deal. The Frenchman is set to cost any potential suitors a fee of £40m. The report claims that apart from Manchester United, the list of clubs interested in him includes European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and North London club Arsenal.

Also read: Twitter reacts as Scott McTominay fires Manchester United to 1-0 FA Cup victory over Watford