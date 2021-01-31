Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club to push for Barcelona star's signing, Red Devils identify £60m LaLiga star as priority target, and more — 31st January 2021

Manchester United's sublime form in the Premier League has taken another hit as they went on to drop points for the second time in as many games after a disappointing 0-0 draw away at Arsenal. The Red Devils failed to bounce back after a shock defeat home to Sheffield United in their previous game, and based on Leicester City's result, they could potentially drop out of second place on the table as well.

Ahead of their next game against Southampton, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Manchester United could offer Edin Dzeko exit route

After a reported fallout with manager Paulo Fonseca, Bosnian star Edin Dzeko is said to be keen on an exit from AS Roma, where he's enjoyed a prolific time. Amidst links with the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, and others, Manchester United has emerged as a shock destination for Dzeko.

104 - Edin #Dzeko has now scored 104 goals for AS Roma, equalling Pedro Manfredini as the 5th best scorer for the Giallorossi in all competitions. Bomber.#SerieA #RomaSampdoria pic.twitter.com/EW3dUCl8r4 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 24, 2020

The former Manchester City star won two Premier League titles with the Red Devils' rivals and is reportedly open to an 'interesting' destination to end his career. A report claims that there could potentially be some activity on deadline day as Manchester United could potentially make him a last-minute offer to bolster their attacking options, given Anthony Martial's torrid season.

Red Devils 'will push' for Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are believed to retain interest in Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele ahead of the summer window, as per reports. The French star was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer as a last-ditch alternative to Jadon Sancho, a player they were keen on, but failed to sign due to the Englishman's massive price tag.

If fresh reports from Spain are to be believed, Manchester United could go back in for him come summer should he be available. However, it is worth noting that there have also been reports claiming that Dembele is happy in Barcelona and would like to extend his deal at the club, which is set to expire in 2022.

Spanish outlet SPORT also sugged that the French World Cup winner could be one of the players that Barcelona cash in on to deal with the financial trouble the club find themselves in, saying [H/T: SportWitness]:

"In these moments of uncertainty, all options are open because Barca will also need to close an important sale in the next summer market to make the squad economically sustainable. And [Ousmane] Dembélé may be one of the pieces that must be sacrificed."

Manchester United identify Jules Kounde as priority target

Sevilla FC star Jules Kounde

Sevilla star Jules Kounde has become the latest high-profile centre-back to be linked with a move to Manchester United. It is no secret that the Red Devils are on the lookout for a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire in an attempt to shore up their defence. Mirror claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men view Kounde as the perfect man for the job and will prioritise a move for him come summer.

The 22-year-old came close to joining Manchester City last summer, who were in a similar situation to that of their arch rivals. They ultimately signed Ruben Dias instead, and the Portuguese has gone on to transform their backline.

92 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 made 92 touches against Barcelona, more than any other centre back in a LaLiga game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou since at least 2005/06. Colossus. pic.twitter.com/Ysg6Bz6L7H — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2020

While Manchester United have already been linked with the likes of Dayot Upamecano, David Alaba, and others, Sevilla's Kounde could prove to be an incredible signing. The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the most impressive young defenders in world football and has caught the eye of other European giants as well, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The report claims that he could cost any potential suitors in the region of £60m.

