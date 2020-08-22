Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club releases statement on new signing, Everton interested in defender and more - 22nd August 2020

Manchester United are looking to make additions to the first team to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City. While other clubs have already got players through the door this transfer season, Manchester United still seem to be working on the Jadon Sancho deal which seems as far from completion as ever.

The Premier League restarts on September 12th and it will be interesting to see if Ed Woodward is able to add to the Manchester United squad before the Red Devils start their pre-season. Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 22nd August 2020.

Manchester United sign highly-rated Isak Hansen-Aaroen

Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old Isak Hansen-Aaroen, confirmed his ex-club Tromso. In a statement about their youngest ever player, the club said -

A wonderful person. A unique football talent. Who just loves to play football now. From Fløya to TIL as a junior, into the academy as a 10-year-old, learns at the TIL school and debut for the first team as a 15-year-old. Assist in his last match for Tromsø IL, this time. Thank you so much for the last ten years and good luck in Manchester United and on in your career. We hope you have a great time, see you soon."

Manchester United have made high profile signings of 16-year-olds in the past, with the club looking to invest in talent around the EU. Now first-team players, Tahith Chong, Andreas Periera and previously Paul Pogba were signed by Manchester United for their youth team at the age of 16.

Last year United signed the ever promising Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco for a fee which could rise to £9 million, a player who has impressed across various age groups.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been committed to giving youth players a chance this season, giving 10 first-team debuts.

Jadon Sancho could have the same impact as Bruno Fernandes says Owen Hargreaves

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Jadon Sancho can have the same impact to the Manchester United side as Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes. The former Sporting man changed the fortunes at Old Trafford, rejuvenating a struggling team to finishing 3rd in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund scores against SC Paderborn 07

Sancho has been linked heavily with the Red Devils, but negotiations for the 20-year-old has stalled due to Dortmund's asking price of 108 million. The England international has contributed 34 goals and 43 assists in 99 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Speaking to TalkSport, Hargreaves said

I hope he comes over here. He would be perfect for United. I don’t think they (Dortmund) have much of an argument because they’ve pretty much sold everyone, whether it’s been Lewandowski, Hummels, Gotze or Dembele. Everyone has pretty much left there.

We know they are a selling club and it’s obviously about money. In Jadon, as much as we are in a difficult space right now with everything going in the world, it will be money well spent. You just have to get the deal done. You saw what Bruno did to United. Jadon would do the same.”

Everton willing to pay £20 million for Chris Smalling

Everton are willing to pay £20 million for Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling, according to 90mins. The report suggests that the Merseysiders will face competition from other Premier League clubs - West Ham United, Newcastle and his former side Fulham.

Smalling had a great season in the Serie A with AS Roma, but the Italian club elected against spending a significant fee for the 30-year-old. Manchester United are understood to be willing to let the English defender leave, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring in another centre-half ahead of next season.