Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo was 'incredibly disappointed' according to Piers Morgan, club to move 3 defenders after securing Martinez transfer and more - July 13, 2022

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, Manchester United started life under Erik ten Hag in style. They beat bitter rivals Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Thailand on July 12.

New signing Tyrell Malacia got some minutes under his belt in the match. Fans will be hoping to see more new faces come in at Old Trafford before the Premier League season begins.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories surrounding the Red Devils as of July 13, 2022:

Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo was incredibly disappointed with Manchester United's 2021-22 campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez and Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has said that he sees no reason why Cristiano Ronaldo would like to stay at Old Trafford next season. As per The Times, the Portuguese ace has asked the club to let him leave if they receive a suitable offer.

Speaking on Drive (via TalkSport), the TV personality said:

“We have to be realistic as football fans. I think United are in a pretty bad place, I’m not massively excited by any of their transfer business."

He added:

“And they seem prepared to lose in my mind the greatest player to ever play the game after he just scored 24 goals for them seems an extraordinary situation. You can’t blame Ronaldo for wanting to leave, why would he want to stay?”

Ronaldo remains absent from the club's pre-season and it will be interesting to see how the future of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner pans out.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Piers Morgan:



I spoke a lot with Cristiano, he is incredibly frustrated with the level of the team and the lack of dedication, enthusiasm and desire to win.



Ronaldo will leave I think, he is tired of that team. Piers Morgan:I spoke a lot with Cristiano, he is incredibly frustrated with the level of the team and the lack of dedication, enthusiasm and desire to win.Ronaldo will leave I think, he is tired of that team. 🚨🚨🚨Piers Morgan:I spoke a lot with Cristiano, he is incredibly frustrated with the level of the team and the lack of dedication, enthusiasm and desire to win.Ronaldo will leave I think, he is tired of that team. https://t.co/CXj6rQgsMh

Manchester United set to offload 3 defenders if they complete Lisandro Martinez transfer

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Manchester United seem to be edging closer to completing the signing of Lisandro Martinez. Latest reports from The Mirror claim that three defenders could be on their way out if the Argentine arrives at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛩 #MUFC



Manchester United had €50m bid [add-ons included] rejected last week, but Ajax are now open to sell. Excl: Manchester United executives, in Amsterdam to meet with Ajax and so trying to seal Lisandro Martínez deal. Personal terms agreed with Argentinian centre back.Manchester United had €50m bid [add-ons included] rejected last week, but Ajax are now open to sell. Excl: Manchester United executives, in Amsterdam to meet with Ajax and so trying to seal Lisandro Martínez deal. Personal terms agreed with Argentinian centre back. 🚨🛩 #MUFCManchester United had €50m bid [add-ons included] rejected last week, but Ajax are now open to sell. https://t.co/jlo52IIVJc

Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are all reportedly safe from the axe. The three names who could be on their way out, according to the aforementioned report, are Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Manchester United linked with Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic

VfB Stuttgart - Team Presentation

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Pletternberg (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils see Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic as a viable option for their forward line.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News @Sky_Marc News #Kalajdzic : He is a candidate for #MUFC next to Brobbey from Leipzig. Talks with the management from Kalajdzic have taken place but no personal meeting so far. Manchester United is very interesting for him. Bayern and Dortmund are not in. @SkySportDE ❗️News #Kalajdzic: He is a candidate for #MUFC next to Brobbey from Leipzig. Talks with the management from Kalajdzic have taken place but no personal meeting so far. Manchester United is very interesting for him. Bayern and Dortmund are not in. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc 🇦🇹

The Austria international is also reportedly keeping his choices open and considers the 13-time Premier League winners to be a 'very interesting' option.

The 25-year-old striker's contract runs out in 2023 and United could swoop in and make a cut-price signing.

