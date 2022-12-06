Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees to join Al Nassr; Leeds United full-back unlikely to move to Old Trafford in January, and more - December 5, 2022

Manchester United will be eager to break into the top four of the Premier League this season. Erik ten Hag’s wards are fifth in the standings after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has said that a Leeds United full-back is unlikely to move to Old Trafford in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 5, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees to join Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to move to Al Nassr, according to Marca via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese parted ways with Manchester United last month after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old’s criticism of the Red Devils and Ten Hag left the club unimpressed. A decision was subsequently taken to mutually end Ronaldo’s contract with the Premier League giants.

B/R Football @brfootball Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal potentially worth $200M per season, reports @marca Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal potentially worth $200M per season, reports @marca 💰 https://t.co/GHJeOKdtqf

The Portuguese has since struggled to generate interest in his services from UEFA Champions League clubs. Al Nassr have arrived at the table with a blockbuster contract, which has now apparently proven to be too lucrative to turn down. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed terms and will make the move on January 1, 2023, as per the aforementioned source.

Ronaldo has struggled for regular game time with Manchester United this season. He's almost guaranteed to play regularly for the Saudi Arabian side. The Portuguese is currently with his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he has scored one goal in three games.

Tyler Adams unlikely to move to Old Trafford in January

Tyler Adams has admirers at Old Trafford.

Tyler Adams is unlikely to join Manchester United this winter, according to Dean Jones.

The US international has caught the eye since arriving at Leeds United this summer. The Red Devils have had their eyes on the 23-year-old since his time with RB Leipzig. Ten Hag could benefit from the arrival of the versatile player.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



What a player and leader he has been for the USMNT At 23 years old, Tyler Adams is the youngest captain at the World Cup.What a player and leader he has been for the USMNT At 23 years old, Tyler Adams is the youngest captain at the World Cup.What a player and leader he has been for the USMNT 👏 https://t.co/jxTRenp4Nx

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that there's no contact between the two parties at the moment. He added that a move could materialse next summer.

“A move to Manchester United is not on at the moment. That’s not one that is active at all. From what I’m told, he’s going to see out the season and probably see what lands after that point. But it won’t surprise me at all to see him being linked with some big moves at the end of the season,” said Jones.

Adams has appeared 13 times for Leeds United this season.

Manchester United wanted Thomas Meunier this summer

Thomas Meunier was wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United wanted Thomas Meunier this summer.

The Belgian full-back has enjoyed a stellar career and is enjoying another strong campaign with Borussia Dortmund. Ten Hag wanted him at Old Trafford, perhaps as an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Barcelona also had their eyes on the 31-year-old, but the Bundesliga giants refused to let Meunier go.

“Both Barcelona and Manchester United were interested in Thomas Meunier last August, but there was no chance to agree on deal with Borussia Dortmund. The problem was not on player’s side but on club’s side, as BVB wanted to keep him,” Romano said.

Romano added that Wan-Bissaka is also likely to leave Old Trafford.

“It’s possible for Wan Bissaka to leave, as Man United have been very clear: they want to find a solution for him, though it’s still too early to say where he is going,” Romano said.

Wan-Bissaka has appeared just once for the Red Devils this season.

