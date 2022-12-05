Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo urged to come to Saudi Arabia; Red Devils tipped to invest in high-profile striker in summer, and more - December 4, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to invest in the January transfer window. Erik ten Hag has taken his team to fifth in the Premier League after 14 games but might need reinforcements to break into the top four.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils striker Odion Ighalo has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to come to Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has tipped the Old Trafford outfit to invest in a high-profile striker next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 4, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to come to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November.

Odion Ighalo has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese is currently a free agent after cutting ties with Manchester United last month. The 37-year-old was allowed to leave on a mutual agreement after a controversial interview.

Naija @Naija_PR Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Arabian Professional League will be a commercial boost to the league — Odion Ighalo Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Arabian Professional League will be a commercial boost to the league — Odion Ighalo https://t.co/fMoefytXZV

Ronaldo has a colossal offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is assessing his options before he takes a decision. Speaking to The Athletic, Ighalo said that the Portuguese’s arrival would have an enormous impact on the Saudi football circuit.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is hugely ambitious, and I think he will want to play in a Champions League team and end his career well, but you never can say. He has the decision to make. I wish him all the best in that decision, and hopefully, he does come to Saudi Arabia,” said Ighalo.

He continued:

“I would love for him to come to Saudi because he would boost the league and add more fanbase to the league. People who aren’t already watching will start to engage with the league and see something they are missing.”

Ronaldo has scored one goal in three games for Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Dean Jones tips Manchester United to invest in high-profile striker next summer

Rafael Leao has admirers at Old Trafford.

Dean Jones reckons Manchester United could invest heavily in a world-class striker next summer.

The Red Devils remain in the market for a new No. 9 following the departure of Ronaldo. Ten Hag has Anthony Martial on his roster, but the Frenchman’s injury record makes him unreliable. The Dutch manager wants to address the situation by roping in a high-profile name.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leão are both on the shortlist for Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo!



(Source: ESPN) Cody Gakpoand Rafael Leãoare both on the shortlist for Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo!(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Cody Gakpo 🇳🇱 and Rafael Leão 🇵🇹 are both on the shortlist for Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo! 👀(Source: ESPN) https://t.co/bfqNgrR0gM

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones named Victor Osimhen of Napoli and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as two players who could be targeted.

“I think that there’s a strong chance that they do sign a high-profile name in the summer. Osimhen and Leao are going to cost a vast amount of money. The only thing I’d say is that whenever United have spent huge money, it’s tended to drag out a bit. That would be my one concern,” said Jones.

The Red Devils have struggled due to the absence of a proper No. 9 in their ranks this season.

Marcus Rashford wants long-term stay at Old Trafford, says Dean Jones

England vs Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Marcus Rashford is eager to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, according to Dean Jones.

The English forward has rediscovered himself under Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. He has emerged as one of the Dutchman’s most important players, but the 25-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season. The Red Devils have the option of an additional year, though.

Rashford has continued his good form at the 2022 World Cup too, scoring three goals in four games for the Three Lions. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that all parties involved are working to ensure that the Englishman extends his stay at Old Trafford.

“I’m led to believe that Rashford wants to stay at United long-term too. So, I think we’ll see all parties striving to make sure they have a successful future together,” said Jones.

Rashford has appeared 19 times for Manchester United this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists.

