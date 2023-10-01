Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag eyeing Matthijs de Ligt; Red Devils retain Jean-Clair Todibo interest, and more - October 1, 2023

Manchester United suffered another setback in the Premier League, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at home on Saturday (September 30). Joachim Anderson scored the only goal of the game to secure revenge for his team’s midweek 3-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag is eyeing a reunion with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils remain interested in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 1, 2023:

Erik ten Hag eyeing Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has admirers at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is keen to take Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender, following the struggles of their current crop. Raphael Varane's fitness woes are well documented, while Lisandro Martinez is expected to be sidelined for the next few months with a recurring injury. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are not up to standards demanded by Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager wanted a new defender in the summer, but it wasn’t to be. However, he's now pushing to bring in his former player De Ligt, who's now at Bayern Munich.

The Dutch defender has all the qualities to succeed at Old Trafford but has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena. However, Manchester United may have to pay €80 million to secure his services.

Manchester United retain Jean-Clair Todibo interest

Manchester United have retained an interest in Jean-Clair Todibo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has turned his career around since leaving Barcelona to join Nice. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils were heavily linked with the player this summer. Unfortunately, a transfer failed to materialise.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that a move for Todibo depends on the future of Harry Maguire:

“It depends on the Harry Maguire situation, but Jean-Clair Todibo remains a player appreciated by Manchester United, so they will keep tracking and scouting him.

"Also, Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen who was on the list at Tottenham, remains a player appreciated by United, but it’s not an easy deal because he extended his contract at Bayer Leverkusen a couple of weeks ago,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Another player that Man United keep following and keep scouting from what I’m hearing is Antonio Silva from Benfica and, for sure, they will add more players to the list.”

The English defender remains surplus to requirements under Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay running out of time at Old Trafford, says journalist

Scott McTominay is running out of time at Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and is a peripheral figure right now. McTominay’s recent performances have done little to improve the situation, with Ten Hag now spoilt for choice for options in midfield.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Scottish midfielder has regressed recently:

“I do feel like that might be part of the problem here. But there's no doubt like this version of Scott McTominay is not the version that we were seeing when he first came into this team.

"Not only technically but in terms of what he can do on and off the ball anyway, just in terms of desire and work rate. So, I do find that worrying, and I do wonder if his time is ticking down now to leave Manchester United,” said Jones.

McTominay was wanted by West Ham United this summer and could be on his way out of Old Trafford in 2024.