Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Erik ten Hag replacement to cost €20 million; Red Devils suffer Adrien Rabiot setback, and more - November 5, 2023

Manchester United returned to winning ways against Fulham on Saturday (November 4) in the Premier League. The Red Devils next face Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8).

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's possible replacement is likely to cost €20 million. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 5, 2023:

Erik ten Hag replacement to cost €20 million

Manchester United will have to pay €20 million to secure the services of Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, according to A Bola.

The Portuguese manager is one of the names being touted as a possible replacement for Ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager has struggled in his second season in charge of the Red Devils and has lost eight of his opening 16 games across competitions.

The situation has raised questions about his future at the club, and a change could be in order unless he quickly turns things around. Amorim’s stellar record with Sporting has made him a possible candidate for the job, but prising him away from the Portuguese club won't be cheap.

Manchester United suffer Adrien Rabiot setback

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Adrien Rabiot. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are unlikely to let the French midfielder leave Turin in January.

The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder in the winter transfer window and has been linked with the 28-year-old. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the player’s camp haven’t had any contact from potential suitors regarding a possible move.

“Despite some speculation and his contract situation, my understanding is very clear that Adrien Rabiot is not leaving Juventus in January – it’s impossible.

"Juventus want to keep Rabiot and will offer him new contract for sure. At the moment, there are no contacts with other clubs even if he’d like to play in Premier League one day. But for Juventus, he remains a crucial player,” wrote Romano.

The French midfielder could be an upgrade on Manchester United's current options in the middle of the park.

Tottenham Hotspur unlikely to sign Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Old Trafford in 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make a move for Jadon Sancho, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English forward is an isolated figure at Manchester United and remains banned from the first team following an altercation with Ten Hag. The 23-year-old is heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford, and Spurs have been named as a possible destination.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that a move for Sancho makes little sense for Tottenham at the moment.

"I'd be amazed if Jadon Sancho does join Tottenham for various reasons. First and foremost, I think you would have to look at the PR angle of signing him.

"This is a player who has had extremely difficult times to manage on a personal level and has not been putting up good performances for a long time now," said Jones.

He continued:

"So from Tottenham's point of view, what are your expectations of signing Sancho going to actually be? Plus the fact that he's currently on huge wages at Man Utd which you've got to negotiate around and try and figure out how he will fit within your pay structure.

"Then, what are the terms of the loan going to be like? How long do you actually want this player for? Is it a six-month loan? Is it an 18 month loan? Is it that you're going to try and do a permanent deal?"

Sancho has struggled to live up to expectations since joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.