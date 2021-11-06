Manchester United News Roundup: Guardiola says Ronaldo will never stop scoring goals, Solskjaer confident Sancho will succeed at Old Trafford, and more - 6th November 2021

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford in one of the most eagerly-awaited ties of the Premier League season. The Red Devils can go level on points with their city rivals with a win on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will never stop scoring goals. Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his confidence in Jadon Sancho to shrug off his poor form and succeed at Old Trafford.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United news stories from 6 November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo will never stop scoring goals, claims Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo will never stop scoring goals

Pep Guardiola has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo will never stop scoring goals. The Portuguese made a blockbuster return to Manchester United this summer and has hit the ground running since.

Ronaldo has already amassed nine goals and one assist in 11 appearances for Manchester United this season. He has netted three goals in his last two games.

The Portuguese was in red-hot form against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek, helping the Red Devils secure a vital away point. The former Juventus star will have a huge role to play when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side host Manchester City on Saturday.

Goal @goal Pep Guardiola on Cristiano Ronaldo:



"He will score goals all his life, he will be 75-years-old, maybe retired, but he would play at his own BBQ and score goals." 👴



[Sky Sports] Pep Guardiola on Cristiano Ronaldo: "He will score goals all his life, he will be 75-years-old, maybe retired, but he would play at his own BBQ and score goals." 👴[Sky Sports] https://t.co/xkXVJVgxIr

Speaking in the buildup to the game, Pep Guardiola joked that Ronaldo would still be scoring goals when he is 75 years old.

"He (Cristiano Ronaldo) will score goals all his life. He will be 75 years old, maybe retired, but he would be at his own barbecue playing a game and he'll score goals," said Guardiola.

"It's good for the Premier League that he's back. United belongs to Cristiano and Cristiano belongs to United. It's a good fit. It was in the past. Maybe it will be in the present and the future. We'll see," added Guardiola.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Jadon Sancho to succeed at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Jadon Sancho will play a lot of games for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Jadon Sancho will play a lot of games for Manchester United in the future and prove his worth. The Englishman has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford since joining from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

However, Solskjaer is confident Sancho will have a great career with Manchester United.

"Jadon will play a lot of games. He will get better and better. In the last couple of games he has suffered from the system we have played but that will not be a permanent 3-5-2 team that we are always going to see, so you will see Jadon a lot, and he will do well for us," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United star seriously considering exit from Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard is considering an exit from Old Trafford in January

Jesse Lingard is considering leaving Manchester United in January, according to Eurosport. The Englishman has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season, despite a successful loan spell with West Ham United in the previous campaign.

Having dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United, Lingard is keen on a January exit. Manchester United want to tie him down to a new deal, but the Englishman wants to move away in search of regular football.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Lingard.

Edited by Arvind Sriram