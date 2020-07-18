Manchester United is expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer window, with a number of players expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær will also aim to add to his squad as they look to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Here are the top transfer news and reports regarding Manchester United on 18th July 2020.

Manchester United confirm three new signings

Manchester United have confirmed three new signings for the Manchester United U-18s squad next season. The Red Devils have signed Logan Pye and Joe Hugill from Sunderland and goalkeeper Radek Vitek from Sigma Olomouc (a club in the Czech Republic).

#MUFC have confirmed Logan Pye (defender) + Joe Hugill (striker) as joining the academy squad. Both were previously with Sunderland. Goalkeeper Radek Vitek arrives from Sigma Oloumouc https://t.co/Y4yKi0aEHv — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 17, 2020

The signing of Joe Hugill is particularly exciting for United fans, as the striker rejected a host of offers from top Premier League clubs (such as Liverpool) to sign for the Manchester side. He has already played for Sunderland's U23 side despite being just 16-years-old.

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho addresses transfer situation

Jadon Sancho was asked about his future amid links back to England. And the 20-year-old, speaking to World Soccer Magazine, said "I don’t know what to say to that,” he said. “It’s hard to say. That’s the future. “You never know what could happen, so we will wait and see".

Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga

The Borussia Dortmund player went on to admit that he was a fan of former Liverpool captain John Barnes, "My dad was a big fan of John Barnes,” Sancho added. “He had a couple of videos of him at home and I used to watch them a lot".

Ole Gunnar Solskjær reportedly is in the market for a right-sided winger despite the emergence of Mason Greenwood. However, the Bundesliga runners' ups value the former Manchester City man highly and will not let the England international go for cheap despite the situation with the pandemic.

Manchester United urged to buy Declan Rice

Declan Rice put in a brilliant performance for West Ham against Watford which was capped off by a curler from outside the box. The win against fellow relegation strugglers Watford effectively means that the London side are likely to stay in the Premier League.

Declan Rice inspired West Ham to a vital win over Watford which moves them six points clear of the relegation zone — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 18, 2020

Liverpool legend John Barnes, speaking after the game, urged the Red Devils to sign Rice, "I am not sure that he would come into Manchester United and take over that defensive midfield role, especially as Nemanja Matic has recently signed a two-year contract", he said.

"However, United must look to the future and Rice is a good young English player and would be a good signing for United", the former Liverpool midfielder concluded.

Sheffield United looking to keep Dean Henderson

Sheffield United recently announced the signing of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham making supporters feel that it would be the end of the road at the club for Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson. However, manager Chris Wilder confirmed that the club is trying to keep Henderson beyond his current loan from Old Trafford.

“Dean and Manchester United know our views on that, we already have started talking to the player and Manchester United,” Wilder said.

“It is their decision and the boy’s decision, we would love to extend that for another season and when we get the news on that decision we will let you know", he continued.

“Wes was available, we needed to strengthen that department, there will be a couple of changes going forward in that department. He became available, a free transfer and a three-year deal", the Blades manager concluded.