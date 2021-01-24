Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder edging closer to exit, Serie A star prefers Red Devils move, and more — 24th January 2021

Manchester United are set to host fierce rivals Liverpool in what is a high-profile FA Cup showdown at Old Trafford. The Red Devils faced off with the Reds just a week ago at Anfield in a game that ended with no goals on the scoresheet for either side. However, this game will see a winner either in regulation time or via penalties.

Ahead of the league leaders' clash with the reigning champions, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Jesse Lingard edging close to exit

Jesse Lingard in action for Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is moving closer to an exit from Old Trafford as a number of Premier League clubs are lining up for his signature. The Englishman, valued at £12m, has the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United, Newcastle United, and other clubs pursuing him as he looks for a fresh start elsewhere.

Despite reports of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting to keep the 28-year-old amidst a congested run of fixtures, the two parties are likely to part ways as Lingard hopes to play consistent football after featuring just twice this season. With it looking all but certain that Lingard will leave the club before the closure of the winter transfer window, Solskjaer and Manchester United are set to make a decision over his future after their FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Manchester United hope to beat Liverpool to Dayot Upamecano signing

One name that seemingly continues to be linked with Manchester United on a near-daily basis is Dayot Upamecano. The Frenchman, who is on the transfer radar of several of Europe's top clubs including English champions Liverpool, is one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in world football. The Red Devils hope to beat the two clubs believed to be the most serious about signing Upamecano — Liverpool and Bayern Munich — to partner him with Harry Maguire.

1 - Dayot Upamecano 🇫🇷 in the Champions League 2019/20:



🥇 71% duel success - 1st (min. 75 duels)



🥇 125 progressive carries (5 m or more) - 1st



Bleu. pic.twitter.com/kkRt1BBnFM — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 27, 2020

Reports suggest that Manchester United could even pay over the release clause figure of £38m to land him this month if RB Leipzig will agree to do business with the Premeir League leaders. It was also revealed ahead of their clash with Liverpool that they had a deal in place to sign Upamecano the year before but it failed to materialise due to the demands made by the Frenchman's father in the eleventh hour.

Kalidou Koulibaly prefers Manchester United move

Kalidou Koulibaly is another player that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a few years now, the rumours surrounding the defender are back. The Senegalese international, regarded as one of the most reliable defenders in Serie A, could be on the move this summer and reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United.

🌡️ Kalidou Koulibaly's WS rating per Serie A season for Napoli:



14/15 - 7.13

15/16 - 7.19

16/17 - 7.22

17/18 - 7.04

18/19 - 7.06

19/20 - 6.72



👀 Last season saw Koulibaly garner a WS rating less than 7.00 for the first time



🤝 Personal terms reportedly agreed with #MCFC pic.twitter.com/plA6uRWX5W — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 1, 2020

The report from MARCA [via the Express] also claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer values the player highly and would be keen to sign him should the opportunity arise. Manchester United have been on the lookout for a suitable partner for Harry Maguire and Koulibaly joins the likes of Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Ben White, and other targets as a potential option to play beside the skipper.

