Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United want Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils prepare £43 million Cody Gakpo bid, and more - December 17, 2022

Manchester United are expected to invest in the squad this January. New manager Erik ten Hag is overseeing a squad revamp since taking charge this summer and is likely to bring in some reinforcements in the winter.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have submitted an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are preparing a £43 million offer for Cody Gakpo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 17, 2022:

Newcastle United want Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to decide his next destination.

Newcastle United have already placed an offer on the table for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Portuguese is yet to sign for a new club after ending his association with Manchester United last month. The 37-year-old endured a difficult time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, dropping to the bench in the two knockout games as Portugal were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo is now available on a free move but has failed to generate attention from UEFA Champions League clubs. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has received a blockbuster contract proposal from Al Nassr but wants to stay in Europe.

Speaking to Soccer News, Di Marzio said that the Magpies want to sign Ronaldo on a six-month deal, but the player is not interested.

"Cristiano wanted to stay in Europe, but he’s not received any concrete offers from European clubs. Only from Newcastle, but the idea was that he could play there until June, then go to Al-Nassr. But I think that deal is done," said Di Marzio.

Ronaldo appeared five times for Portugal in Qatar but scored just once.

Manchester United prepare £43 million bid for Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing to test the waters with a £43 million opening offer for Cody Gakpo, according to The Telegraph via Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have identified the Dutchman as the ideal candidate to replace Ronaldo at Old Trafford. Gakpo has enjoyed a tremendous season with club and country.

Transfer Dan @TheTransferOne Manchester United will make a €50 million offer for Cody Gakpo in January.



Already verbal agreement on the players side.



Gakpo is ten Hag’s number 1 transfer target.



#mufc Manchester United will make a €50 million offer for Cody Gakpo in January.Already verbal agreement on the players side.Gakpo is ten Hag’s number 1 transfer target. 🚨 Manchester United will make a €50 million offer for Cody Gakpo in January. ⏳Already verbal agreement on the players side. ✅Gakpo is ten Hag’s number 1 transfer target. #mufc

The 23-year-old has amassed 13 goals and 17 assists from 24 appearances across competitions for PSV Eindhoven. He has also caught the eye at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three times in five games. His efforts have endeared him to Manchester United, who have been hot on his heels for a while.

The Red Devils were linked with the player in the summer, but a move failed to see the light of day. The Premier League giants are hoping to get their man in January, although it's unclear whether their offer would be enough to convince PSV to part with Gakpo.

West Ham United interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, says Ryan Taylor

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has admirers in London.

West Ham United are ready to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the London Stadium, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The English full-back has seen Diogo Dalit jump ahead of him in the pecking order at Manchester United this season. The Portuguese has been very impressive under Ten Hag and has made the right-back position his own.

Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, has failed to convince the Dutch manager, who is willing to cash in on the player next year. The Hammers are monitoring the situation with interest and could move for the 25-year-old.

centredevils. @centredevils | Erik ten Hag is happy to sanction Aaron Wan-Bissaka's exit as he hopes to bring in a new right-back of his own during the January window. [ | Erik ten Hag is happy to sanction Aaron Wan-Bissaka's exit as he hopes to bring in a new right-back of his own during the January window. [ @GraemeBailey 🚨🚨| Erik ten Hag is happy to sanction Aaron Wan-Bissaka's exit as he hopes to bring in a new right-back of his own during the January window. [@GraemeBailey]

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said that Wan-Bissaka is appreciated at West Ham.

"Yes I would, I think that’s a very realistic transfer, and that is highly probable (Irons making a move to sign him). I think with Wan-Bissaka, it’s clear that he’s he’s appreciated by West Ham because they tried to get him on loan in August, so I think that’s one that has legs to it and there could be movement," said Taylor.

The Englishman has appeared just once for the Red Devils this season across competitions, registering just four minutes of first-team football.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 5512 votes